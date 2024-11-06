It's well-known that lifestyle factors like stress, sleep, exercise, and diet can easily affect our menstrual cycle. Whether it's a sudden weight fluctuation, a hectic work schedule, or even small changes in daily habits, these factors can throw our cycle off balance. You might be surprised to learn that what we eat and how we manage stress can cause our periods to become lighter, heavier, or delayed. While you can reach for painkillers or wait for discomfort to pass, a smarter way to maintain a balanced and healthy cycle is by eating foods tailored to your flow. If you struggle with a regular menstrual cycle, this article is for you. Read on to find out which foods to incorporate based on your menstrual cycle.





Spinach is an excellent source of iron.

Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are Some Foods You Should Have for Period Problems

According to nutritionist and homoeopath Dr. Smita Bhoir, the right foods can help you naturally heal if you face issues related to your menstrual cycle.

1. For Scanty Periods

Scanty periods mean you have a light blood flow. According to the expert, this could be due to stress, low body weight, PCOS, or thyroid issues. To address this, you can boost circulation with:

Iron-rich foods: Like chicken, liver, beetroot, lentils, and spinach.

Healthy Fats: Regularly consume healthy fats like avocado, nuts, seeds, and ghee.

Ginger: Ginger helps stimulate blood flow, so try incorporating it into your diet.

2. For Late Periods

Late periods mean your menstrual cycle lacks a defined schedule. The expert explains that stress, weight fluctuations, PCOS, or thyroid dysfunction could be the cause. As a remedy, the doctor suggests consuming:

Iron-rich foods along with ginger and raw papaya. The latter two may stimulate menstruation by contracting the uterine muscles.

Add ginger to your daily diet.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. For Heavy Periods

A heavy flow or prolonged cycle indicates heavy periods. This may be due to hormonal imbalances, fibroids, or thyroid disorders. The expert suggests including:

Iron and vitamin C-rich foods in your diet.

Vitamin K foods: like cruciferous vegetables, spinach, kiwi, and prunes support blood clotting and may help reduce menstrual flow.

Omega-3 Foods: To combat inflammation, add omega-3-rich foods like flax seeds, chia seeds, and walnuts to your daily diet.

Watch the full video below:

What food combinations do you consume for menstrual health? Let us know in the comments below.