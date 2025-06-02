There is no shame in admitting that we have all grown up hearing, "No sweets before dinner." From laddoos before lunch to slices of cake before a full meal, eating desserts before meals was often frowned upon by elders. But truthfully, who has not given in to temptation? In today's world of trending diets, cheat days, and constant sugar cravings, resisting a bite of ras malai or gulab jamun, especially during festivals, is no easy task. But is indulging your sweet tooth before a meal harmful? Experts in Ayurveda and nutrition weigh in on what it actually means for your digestive health.





Should You Eat Dessert Before Meals?

Yes. Contrary to what we have always been told, eating sweets before your main meal could benefit your digestion, according to Ayurvedic principles.

Why Do Some Experts Recommend This?

According to Ayurveda, the order in which you consume the six rasas—or tastes—plays a role in balancing your doshas and aiding digestion. It is said that sweets should ideally be eaten before the main course, not after.





Yoga expert Manisha Yadav explains that Madhur rasa, or the sweet taste, is grounding and nourishing in nature. It gently activates the digestive fire without overwhelming it. In contrast, salty, spicy, or sour foods can stimulate digestion too quickly, which may lead to an imbalance. The sweet taste is particularly pacifying for vata and pitta doshas, which can become aggravated by spicy or excessively hot foods.

Can Eating Sweets First Help Prevent Overeating?

Absolutely. According to Ayurveda, consuming sweets at the beginning of a meal helps settle the vata and pitta doshas before introducing more stimulating flavours. In addition, the sweet taste provides a sense of satiety early on. As Manisha Yadav notes, this can help you feel fuller sooner and may reduce the tendency to overeat, making it easier to manage your weight.

What Happens When You Eat Sweets After A Meal?

Sweet foods are heavy by nature. If consumed at the end of a meal, they can be harder to digest. This can lead to issues such as bloating, gas, fermentation, and toxin formation. According to the expert, delayed digestion of sweets can interfere with nutrient absorption and gut health.

How To Reduce Sugar Cravings After Meals

Even if you understand the logic behind eating sweets first, sugar cravings after meals can be difficult to manage. Here are a few practical tips to gradually reset your habits and lifestyle:

1. Choose Healthier Alternatives

Swap high-sugar desserts with better options like fresh fruits, yoghurt with honey, til chikki, or a small piece of dark chocolate. Nutritionist Neha Ranglani recommends these as effective swaps that still satisfy your sweet tooth without causing blood sugar spikes.

2. Focus on Balanced Meals

Ensure that your meals contain a good mix of protein, healthy fats, and complex carbohydrates. A well-balanced plate helps stabilise blood sugar levels, reducing cravings later.

3. Stay Hydrated

Sometimes, what feels like a sugar craving is actually thirst. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to reduce the chances of mistaking dehydration for hunger.

4. Distract Yourself

If the urge for sweets hits, shift your focus. Neha Ranglani suggests activities like going for a walk, listening to music, or engaging in a creative hobby. Anything that takes your mind off food can help.

5. Increase Salt Intake - Mindfully

According to nutritionist Pooja Makhija, sugar cravings can sometimes signal a lack of salt in the diet. When salt levels drop, the brain's reward centres activate, leading to intense cravings for sugary foods. Ensuring an adequate intake of natural salts may help reduce this cycle.





So, if your instincts tell you to reach for a small piece of dessert before your meal, it might not be the worst idea. As long as you understand your body's cues and follow a balanced approach, a sweet bite before your meal could even support your digestion rather than derail it.





