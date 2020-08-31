National Nutrition Week 2020: Benefits Of <i>Karela</i> Leaf And 3 Ways To Include It In Your Diet

The leaves of bitter gourd can do wonders for your overall health

Highlights India marks National Nutrition Week annually on first week of September

This event aims to raise awareness on the importance of nutrition

The leaves of bitter gourd can do wonders for your overall health

India marks National Nutrition Week annually on the first week of September (from September 1 to September 7). This event was launched by Ministry of Women and Child Development's Food and Nutrition Board in 1982 with an objective to raise awareness on the importance of nutrition for human body. A well-balanced diet, with a combination of all the essential nutrients, plays a pivotal role in the growth and development of our mind and body. Hence, dieticians and health experts around the globe recommend inclusion of healthy vegetables in our daily diet - one such nutritious example being the karela (bitter gourd) leaves. Yes, you read it right! The leaves of bitter gourd can do wonders for your overall health and can be used to prepare different healthy recipes.





Also Read: National Nutrition Week: Hypertension? Try These 7 Ayurvedic Home Remedies





National Nutrition Week is observed from September 1, 2020 to September 7, 2020

Health Benefits Of Karela Leaves:

Just like the vegetable, bitter gourd leaves are equally nutritious and are known for a plethora of health benefiting properties. They are loaded with vitamin C, vitamin A, antioxidants and more. As per Nutritionist and Macrobiotic Health Coach Shilpa Arora ND, "Karela leaves include hypoglycaemic properties that work medicinally to treat a variety of ailments, especially diabetes and high blood sugar. These leaves also protect our body from fluctuations, which is the root cause of modern lifestyle diseases. The leaves have antiviral, anti-microbial properties and are extremely effective for infectious diseases."

Here Are 3 Healthy Ways To Include Karela Leaves To Your Diet:

1. Karela Leaf Tea

The most popular way of consuming karela leaves is in form of tea or juice. "Boil the leaves in water and reduce the latter to half; then strain and drink the karela leaf tea," advises Shilpa Arora. You may also blend it with water and drink.





Also Read:How To Make Karela Leaf Pakoda For A Healthy And Tasty Evening Snack





You can add some lemon and honey to the tea to make it healthier

2.Karela Leaf Saag

Just like any other leafy vegetable (for example, spinach), you can whip up sabzi (saag) or daal with bitter gourd leaves. All you need to do is substitute the spinach or sarso in a saag recipe with bitter gourd leaves.





3. Karela Leaf Paratha

Karela leaf paratha is another well-accepted dish among people. You can prepare it with the same method/technique you use for preparing methi paratha.





Also Read: 8 Lesser Known Greens We Should All Be Eating





Enjoy the karela leaf paratha with dahi and aachar

This National Nutrition Week, let's pledge for a healthy and nutritious diet for a healthy lifestyle!





Happy National Nutrition Week 2020, everyone!









