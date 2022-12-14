Khichdi is the ultimate comfort food for all Indians. Whether we are exhausted after a long day at work, have an upset stomach, or simply crave something light and wholesome, khichdi has been a saviour for us on many such days. This one-pot dish is not only super easy to make but it is brimming with various health benefits too. The combination of rice, lentils and ghee provides you with carbohydrates and protein that help you keep full for a longer period of time. Not only this but khichdi is also considered to be suitable for people who are suffering from diabetes as it has a low glycaemic index. Considering this, here we bring you a delicious oats khichdi recipe that is ideal for a wholesome lunch meal.





Oats, the main ingredient in this recipe, has high water and fibre content and may help in managing blood sugar levels. This oats khichdi makes for a nutritious meal and will keep you full for a longer period of time. To make this khichdi, all you need to do is cook oats, moong dal, tomatoes and onions in a pressure cooker along with flavourful masalas. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and serve hot with yogurt. Take a look at the recipe below:

Oats Khichdi Recipe: How To Make Oats Khichdi

To begin with the recipe, first, heat oil in a pressure cooker. Add cumin seeds and allow them to crackle. Add chopped onion, and cook till translucent. Now, add ginger and green chillies, and cook for a few more seconds. Add turmeric powder and red chilli powder, followed by tomatoes. Let them cook until tender.







Next, add all the vegetables and rinsed moong dal along with oats. Sauté for a few seconds. Add water and adjust the salt. Pressure cook for around 8-10 minutes. Once the pressure settles down, open the lid, serve hot and enjoy!







