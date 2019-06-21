Office Yoga: Simple Exercises You Can Do Right at Your Desk to Reduce Stress

Problem: Suffering from a sore lower back, stiff neck and shoulder pain? Solution: Office Yoga. No, seriously!



It's no surprise that sitting at a desk, staring at a computer screen all day, is detrimental to your health. But you still can't find the time to get active in between meetings, conference calls, and doctor's appointments? Don't worry.



Office Yoga is a great way to shake off the tightness, de-stress and stay active while you're at work. It improves your blood circulation, balance, posture and flexibility. Taking breaks at office with yoga is one of the most effective ways to reduce anxiety, and in fact, it also leaves you feeling energised and focused.



Each of these yoga poses will draw your senses away from the outside world, minimise pain, and make sure your neck, back, arms, hips and wrists remain in good working order. You can perform them at any time of the day (quite unobtrusively) and reap the health benefits while sitting right at your desk.

Image Credits: http://www.jfk-binding.co.uk/blog/office-yoga-infographic/