Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal disorders in women of reproductive age. In this condition, the ovaries enlarge with small cysts on the outer edges. As a result, women undergo several physical changes in their body, which can also impact their mental health. While PCOS cannot be reversed, the good news is that it can be managed by eating the right kind of foods. Certain foods are more suitable for people with PCOS compared to others, and also the timing of when you eat them. Recently, nutritionist Shikha Gupta Kashyap took to her Instagram handle to reveal three foods that you should avoid eating on an empty stomach. But first, let's look at the major symptoms of PCOS.

What Are The Symptoms Of PCOS?

Irregular, heavy or missed periods

Weight gain

Acne

Excess hair growth

Skin tags

Insulin resistance

Infertility

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 3 Worst Foods To Have On An Empty Stomach If You Have PCOS:

1. Tea/Coffee

Do you like to start your day with a cup of tea or coffee? If so, it's time to rethink. According to Shikha, both these beverages have high caffeine content and can interfere with nutrient absorption. What's more, drinking them first thing in the morning can also raise your cortisol levels, especially if you have adrenal fatigue, and cause insulin resistance. So, if you want to manage PCOS, it's best to avoid drinking them on an empty stomach.

2. Biscuits/Namkeen

You must also steer clear of biscuits and namkeen in the morning. It might be tempting to have some along with your morning chai, but practice restraint. The nutritionist explains that biscuits and namkeen are loaded with trans fat and refined flour, which can affect insulin resistance and blood glucose levels and also cause inflammation in the body, worsening your condition.

3. Fruits

Think eating a bowl of fruits in the morning is a healthier alternative? Well, that's not true. There's a common misconception that you can have as many fruits as you want because they're healthy. However, let's not forget that fruits are also rich in fructose and glucose. Shikha says, "Starting your day with them affects insulin and blood glucose levels."

Watch the full video below:

What Are The Best Foods To Eat On An Empty Stomach If You Have PCOS?

Now that you know about what foods to avoid, you must be wondering what foods you can eat. Shikha suggests consuming 1 tsp of coconut oil or grass-fed ghee, 8-10 nuts soaked overnight or 50 gms of coconut chunks. All of these options will help improve insulin sensitivity and keep your sugar levels stable. Additionally, you can also directly start your day with a breakfast consisting of proteins and healthy fats. The nutritionist recommends options like 2 whole eggs with 1 bowl of sauteed vegetables or moong dal/besan cheela stuffed with vegetables.

Living with PCOS can be challenging, but it can be managed by starting your day with the right kind of foods. Stay fit, healthy and happy!