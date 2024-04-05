Pregnancy is a roller coaster ride, with mothers facing multiple ups and downs throughout the journey. However, the excitement of meeting their little ones at the end of the road makes everything worthwhile. One of the most common hurdles at least seven out of ten women face is morning sickness. That feeling of waking up with nausea and dizziness is real, which regrettably is a part of the journey that you just can't avoid. All you can do is try to control the symptoms as much as possible. According to a study in the Medeniyet Medical Journal, that is where herbal drinks may come in handy. The study reads that herbs if taken in the right amount and under controlled conditions, have been proven effective with various symptoms in pregnant women. In this article, we will talk about the goodness of fennel (saunf) and how making tea or a cooler with it may help prevent the symptoms of morning sickness. Let's take you through.

Why Fennel Is Considered Good During Pregnancy?

According to the Medeniyet Medical Journal, fennel (or saunf) contains active compounds like anethole, dianethole, and photanethole, which are considered to be responsible for estrogenic effects on your body. Its favourable effects on hormonal disorders or changes in women have been reported, including improvement of fertility and enhancing lactation. The anetholes also help promote healthy digestion, reducing symptoms of acidity, bloating, etc.





What Is Morning Sickness? How Fennel Tea Helps Prevent The Symptoms Of Morning Sickness?

Let's start with understanding the reason for morning sickness during pregnancy. According to a report by the Cleveland Clinic, around 70% of pregnant people get morning sickness due to changes in hormones and fluctuating blood pressure. The most common symptoms are nausea, vomiting, and dizziness, as soon as you wake up in the morning. But what people fail to realize is that despite its name - morning sickness, the condition can occur any time of the day, the report adds.





As mentioned, morning sickness is an effect of hormonal change. So, including foods that help prevent the effects of hormonal imbalance may help reduce the symptoms of morning sickness. And the anethole compounds in fennel can come to the rescue in this situation, reads the study in the Medeniyet Medical Journal. Moreover, the anti-flatulence properties in saunf help relax the muscles of the digestive tract, which stimulates bile flow and helps keep a check on your digestion, further reducing symptoms like bloating, heartburn, and indigestion in morning sickness.





How To Make Fennel Tea? Is It Okay To Drink Fennel Tea Every Day During Pregnancy?

The recipe is very simple. All you need to do is soak one teaspoon of fennel in water overnight. The next morning, strain the water and have it as is or boil it to make an herbal tea and sip.





While fennel tea is considered completely safe during pregnancy, the best practice is to understand your body and how it reacts to food before adding it to your daily diet. Dr Puja Lavania, a gynaecologist at Lifecare Fertility Hospital, Hyderabad, states that each food may have a different effect on your body. So do not force yourself to eat anything until your body is comfortable with it.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.