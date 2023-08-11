Diabetes has become a major global health concern. It is a chronic disease that is characterised by excess sugar in our bloodstream. As per the International Diabetes Federation (IDF), 10.5% of the adult population between 20 and 79 years old suffers from diabetes, and the numbers are only expected to increase. Since this condition is irreversible, the best way to manage it is by tweaking our diet. Experts recommend including nutrient-rich foods in our diet that won't cause a spike in blood sugar levels. Khichdi, for example, is one such dish that is touted for its benefits for managing diabetes. It has a low glycaemic index and can also be modified using different ingredients. Considering this, here's a delicious ragi khichdi recipe for you to try.

Is Ragi Khichdi Good For Diabetes?

This ragi khichdi is high in fibre and can keep you satiated for longer. It contains healthy carbohydrates and makes for the perfect addition to your diabetes diet. Dr. Anju Sood, a Bangalore-based nutritionist, says "Ragi is often suggested to diabetics since it helps in maintaining blood sugar levels. The low glycaemic index of ragi lessens food cravings and maintains the digestive pace, keeping blood sugar within the safe range."

Ragi Khichdi Recipe: How To Make Ragi Khichdi

To make this khichdi, you only need a few basic ingredients. Start by soaking ragi and moong dal in water for at least one hour. Once done, heat ghee in a pressure cooker set on a low-medium flame. Add cumin seeds and roast them until they begin to splutter. Add chopped onions and saute until they turn golden brown in colour. Next, add green chillies, garam masala, and turmeric powder, and saute for a minute or so. Finally, add the soaked ragi and dal with water and adjust the salt. Pressure cook the khichdi for 8-10 minutes, or until done. Once the pressure settles down, open the lid, serve hot, and enjoy! Click here for the complete recipe for ragi khichdi.

Try this simple yet delicious recipe to manage blood sugar levels at home. Let us know how you liked the taste in the comments below.