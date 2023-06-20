Sprouts have been a part of global cuisine since time immemorial. And with people recognising the nutritional value over the years, they are now becoming a part of our maintain-stream health and fitness regime. Sprouts are basically the new shoot of plants that grow from germinated seeds and usually, you would find chana, rajma and moong etc being sprouted for everyday consumption. But the question here is, should you eat sprouts raw or boiled? There is a bit of debate regarding this. While some say the raw version helps you make the most of sprouts' nutrients, some believe boiling kills the bacteria and makes them easy to digest.

In this article, we will delve in deep to find out the truth behind both statements and separate the facts from fiction. Read on.

Nutrients In Sprouts: Why Is Sprouting Considered Healthy?

As per health experts, sprouting tends to enhance the nutritional value of the legumes. During the process of germination, a compound called phytic acid is produced that helps lock the important nutrients in the sprouts. The process also enhances the goodness of the enzymes, further inhibiting indigestion and other gut-related issues. As per nutritionist Sheela Sehrawat, "Sprouts provide antioxidants and increase the activity of chlorophyll which helps detoxify your body by preventing oxidative stress."

Boiled Vs Cooked: What Is The Best Way To Eat Sprouts?

If you scroll through the internet, you would find multiple recipes showing how to eat sprouts. Some of these recipes include raw sprouts, while some boil them in the process - even a simple sprout chaat follows two versions of the recipe. So much information often leaves people utterly confused. Fret not, as always, we have got your back. We will help you find out whether you should eat sprouts raw or cooked.

Do Raw Sprouts Lead To Food Poisoning?

Several expert articles link raw sprouts with food poisoning. They state that the process of sprouting happens in warm and humid conditions, which often leads to the growth of harmful bacteria such as e.coli and salmonella in the legumes and beans. If eaten raw, these infected sprouts may lead to health hazards including diarrhoea, upset stomach, vomiting etc, further affecting our overall immunity.

The Right Method Of Eating Sprouts:

Nutritionist Munmum Ganeriwal states that raw sprouts can be difficult to digest, especially for the ones who already have gut-related troubles. Cooking or boiling sprouts before eating not only makes the food digestible but also helps absorb all the essential nutrients. "If you are eating sprouts, have them cooked not raw," the nutritionist adds.

Now, you might think boiling or cooking the sprouts kill nutrients and vitamins in them. While we agree on cooking process eliminates some amount of nutrients, but not so much that they do not still hold any health benefits.

Besides boiling, you could also saute or blanch them before consumption. Like this, you can kill the harmful bacteria in the food, without destroying the nutritional profile much. Moreover, blanching also helps keep up the taste and texture of sprouts.

Bottom Line:

Sprouting helps enhance the nutritional value of legumes and grains. But make sure you heat it a bit at a high temperature before consumption to enjoy the benefits to the fullest, without any fear of gut problems or food poisoning. Meanwhile, we bring you a list of our favourite sprout-based recipes to try. Click here to know more.