After binging through the weekend, we often feel guilty about our unchecked eating and wish to put a hard reset on our diet. We prefer to eat healthy, guilt-free dishes on the weekday, to cover up for all our foodie indulgences. But, eating healthy doesn't mean we switch to plain and flavourless food! We wish to strike a balance between healthy and delicious, by choosing the healthier alternative to our favourite recipes. For such healthy foodies, we have found some quick and tasty sprouts lunch recipes that shall offer a balanced meal with a protein twist.





Dosa, Pulao And More: 6 Desi Sprouts Recipes For A High Protein Lunch

1. Sprouts Dosa - Our Recommendation







Sprouts dosa is made with a mixed sprouts batter and is packed with nutrients. To make this, first grind the sprouts and combine them with a dosa batter. Then simply spread a ladle of the mixture on a pan and cook until crisp.











Please click here for the recipe for Sprouts Dosa.





2. Sprouts Curry







As the name suggests, the star of this wholesome and masaledaar curry is the sprouts themselves! Using desi spices like ginger-garlic paste, haldi, red chilli powder and more, this sprouts curry can easily be made in a pressure cooker. You can pair it with your choice of rice or roti.







Please click here for the recipe for Sprouts Curry.

3. Sprouts Sooji Uttapam/ Sprouts Sooji Pancake







The batter of this tasty and healthy lunch is made only from sooji and sprouts! You can even top it with your choice of veggies to make it even more nutritious. Serve it with chutney or sambhar!











Please click here for the recipe for Sprouts Sooji Uttapam/ Sprouts Sooji Pancake.





4. Sprouts Jalfrezi







If you are looking for a healthy sabzi to pair with your dal chawal, then this sprouts jalfrezi is the perfect dish for you. Sprouts are cooked in the quintessential jalfrezi style to give a wholesome and masaledaar sabzi, ideal for the mid-week meal.











Please click here for the recipe of Sprouts Jalfrezi.





5. Sprouts Pulao







This pulao recipe uses brown rice which is considered a much healthier option than white rice. The soaked brown rice is cooked with a mix of fried onions along with flavourful spices and herbs that are then sautéed with chana sprouts, beans sprouts and spinach.











Please click here for the recipe for Sprouts Pulao.

6. Sprouts Khichdi







The go-to comfort food gets a healthy twist with this recipe of sprouts khichdi. Instead of dal, sprouts are added to the khichdi along with lobia and soya chunks to make this rice dish even more flavourful and wholesome.











Please click here for the recipe for Sprouts Khichdi.











Try out these high-protein sprout recipes for lunch and let us know which dish is your favourite in the comments section below!









