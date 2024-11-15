Since we were kids, we have been warned against pairing certain foods with dairy. The reason? Some say this combination may mess with digestion, causing discomfort and more. It is a belief that's been around forever and is part of many family traditions. We have all heard different food myths, and honestly, most of us follow them without questioning why. One of the biggest? No mixing non-veg with dairy. But is there any truth to it? Let's see what the expert has to say.





Should You Eat Non-Veg Food With Dairy?

Nutritionist Amita Gadre says the idea that you shouldn't combine dairy and non-veg is just a myth. There's no real science showing that eating them together causes harm. Your body uses separate enzymes to break down proteins and fats from both dairy and meat, so there's no conflict with digestion. We spoke to consultant nutritionist Rupali Datta, who also did not agree with the age-old norm of not combining meat with dairy. "There are many studies that indicate that eating meat and milk together poses no harm. Therefore, in my opinion, it is safe to combine and consume both without negatively affecting your body."

Mixing Dairy With Non-Veg Is More Common Than You Think

Pairing non-veg foods with dairy is actually pretty common. Plenty of traditional dishes-like chicken marinated in yogurt or fish cooked in creamy sauces-are popular in India and around the world. It's not just delicious; it's nutritious, too! Think of all the butter chicken and mutton gravies where dairy is key to the flavour.

So, What's the Final Word?

According to the experts, combining dairy and non-veg is perfectly fine. If you're lactose intolerant or allergic, it's a good idea to skip this combo for obvious reasons. But if you don't have those issues, your body can handle both just fine.

Can you think of other food combos that people still enjoy? Share in the comments!