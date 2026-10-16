During Navratri, our food options become limited. And while fasting, singhara atta and kuttu atta become staples in many kitchens. From rotis to puris, both are used to prepare vrat-friendly meals. But if you are trying to avoid feeling hungry soon after eating, does one flour have an advantage over the other?





Protein and fibre can do make meals more satisfying, but it's not as simple as choosing one flour over the other. Let's find out which atta you should choose to keep yourself full for long.





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How Does Singhara Atta Affect Your Body?

Singhara atta, which is made from dried and ground water chestnuts, is naturally gluten-free and commonly used during Navratri. As per nutritionist Lovneet Batra, the benefits of including singhara atta in the diet, including its role in a balanced eating pattern. However, its ability to keep you full also depends on its nutritional composition and what you eat with it.





A study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology reported that the water chestnut flour tested contained 4.18% protein and 1.51% crude fibre. These figures can vary depending on the flour and how it is processed.





Since singhara atta is primarily a carbohydrate source, it may not provide much protein on its own. Pairing a singhara roti or cheela with curd or paneer can help make the meal more satisfying.

How Does Kuttu Atta Affect Your Body?

Kuttu atta, or buckwheat flour, is made from buckwheat seeds. Despite its name, buckwheat is not a type of wheat and is naturally gluten-free.





A 2023 review published in the journal Foods notes that buckwheat grains typically contain around 10-12% protein, along with dietary fibre. Protein and fibre are important here because both can contribute to satiety. Based on these nutritional profiles, kuttu may have an advantage over singhara atta.





However, this does not mean that eating kuttu automatically keeps you full for longer. A 2017 randomised controlled study involving 38 healthy adults found no significant differences in appetite or subsequent food intake after participants ate buckwheat-based snacks compared with similar corn- or rice-based snacks.





The findings suggest that the flour alone may not determine how long you stay satisfied. Portion size, preparation and the rest of the meal matter, too.





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Which Atta Should You Choose During Navratri?

Kuttu atta may be the better starting point if you are looking for a flour with more protein and fibre. But there is no strong direct evidence proving that it keeps people full for longer than singhara atta.





Whichever flour you choose, consider pairing it with a protein source such as curd or paneer. And remember, a deep-fried puri and a roti made with the same flour can make for very different meals.