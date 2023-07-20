Monsoon rains always bring a wave of joy along with them. The sounds of the pitter-patter of the rain and indulging in crispy and greasy snacks are unmatched. While we enjoy rainy days, the only downside is that they create a perfect breeding ground for various infections that can weaken our immune system. When colds and coughs don't go away, we look for immediate solutions to find relief and pop a pill. It may provide you with temporary relief, but not so much in the long run. Instead, we must opt for natural remedies such as traditional herbs to build our immunity. Neem, for instance, is one such herb that can help strengthen your immune system. Today, we bring you some interesting ways to add this herb to your monsoon diet. But first, let's understand the benefits of doing so.

Why Include Neem In Your Monsoon Diet?

Neem has been used for medicinal purposes since time immemorial, and it's not surprising that it can do wonders to boost our immunity during the monsoon as well. Thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties, it helps keep harmful infections at bay. Eating a few neem leaves first thing in the morning on an empty stomach has been shown to prevent many infections and promote digestion. If the bitter taste of neem leaves is unbearable for you, put them in a glass of water and then drink the neem-infused water instead.

Here Are 5 Neem-Based Recipes You Can Consume For Strong Immunity:

1. Neem And Ginger Tea

We all find reasons to sip tea, don't we? But this monsoon, ditch your regular tea and opt for this healthy neem and ginger tea instead. It is extremely soothing and therapeutic and works as an excellent immunity booster. You can even add a dash of honey or lemon juice for extra flavour and sweetness. Click here for the recipe.

2. Neem Chutney

Indian meals are incomplete without chutney, and we've all tried plenty of them. But have you ever tried having neem chutney? All you have to do is grind neem leaves, kokum, jeera, salt, and some jaggery. Include this chutney in your daily meals to boost immunity this monsoon. Want to give it a try? Click here for the recipe.

3. Neem And Giloy Juice

As the name suggests, this juice brings together the goodness of neem and giloy. Both of these Ayurvedic herbs are known to make your immune system strong due to their medicinal properties. Make yourself a glass of this nutritious juice now and say goodbye to monsoon coughs and colds. Find the complete recipe here.

4. Neem Begun Bhaja

Another interesting recipe that you must try this monsoon is this begun bhaja. It is quite popular in Bengal and is made using fresh neem leaves and eggplants. Pair it with steamed rice to relish its taste. This yummy dish will help you stay fit this monsoon. Click here for the recipe.

5. Neem And Aloe Vera Juice

As we all know, aloe vera is replete with numerous vitamins. Now you may also include it in your monsoon diet by making this healthy neem and aloe vera juice. While you can have this juice any time of the day, it's best to have it in the morning to reap its maximum benefits. Click here for the recipe.

Add these recipes to your monsoon diet to ward off harmful infections. Let us know how you liked them in the comments below. Stay fit and healthy!