Constipation is a common digestive issue that makes it difficult to pass stools or have regular bowel movements. This can occur due to several factors, such as a low-fibre diet, high-fat intake, stress, or inadequate water consumption. If you are struggling with constipation, eating kiwifruit may help. According to a recent Instagram post by renowned nutritionist Dominique Ludwig, eating two kiwis a day can help relieve constipation naturally. Wondering how it works? Read on.

Nutritional Benefits of Kiwifruit

Kiwifruit is an excellent source of vitamin C. Eating just two kiwis a day can help boost your vitamin C levels. They also provide vitamin K, vitamin E, and folate. In fact, kiwis contain twice the fibre and up to three times more vitamin C than oranges.





Eating kiwifruit, especially with the skin on, could be a natural remedy for constipation. Studies show that kiwifruit helps soften stools, improve digestion, and regulate bowel movements without the need for harsh laxatives.

Also Read:No More Mushy Kiwis: 4 Effortless Ways To Keep Them Fresh

Research on Gold Kiwifruit and Constipation Relief

A 2022 study found that eating two golden kiwifruits daily was as effective as psyllium (a common fibre supplement) in relieving constipation and making bowel movements easier. The nutritionist explains that kiwifruit consumption was associated with increased frequency, softer stools, and reduced straining.





Another 2019 study used MRI scans to observe the effects of kiwi on digestion. The results showed that kiwifruit helps retain water in the intestines, softening stools and promoting smoother bowel movements.





How Does Kiwi Help with Constipation?

1. High Fibre Content

Kiwi has a unique combination of soluble and insoluble fibre, which supports gut health. The soluble fibre found in the fruit nourishes the gut microbiome and adds bulk to stools. Eating kiwi with the skin increases fibre intake to approximately 5g per serving, making it even more effective for digestion. The kiwi skin contains insoluble fibre, which can help regulate bowel movements. Always wash the skin thoroughly before eating.

2. Actinidin Enzyme

Kiwi contains actinidin, a natural digestive enzyme that helps break down food, improves digestion, and stimulates the bowels. This enzyme enhances gut motility and supports overall digestive health.

Kiwi vs Prunes - Which is Better?

Many people drink prune juice to relieve constipation. However, a 2021 study compared green kiwifruit, prunes, and psyllium and found that kiwi showed the best results. It provided effective constipation relief with fewer side effects and higher patient satisfaction.





Adding kiwi to your daily diet-whether golden or green-can support gut health and help prevent constipation naturally.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.