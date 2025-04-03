Gut health plays a crucial role in overall well-being. It supports digestion, strengthens immunity, and ensures proper nutrient absorption. However, many people neglect their gut until problems arise. Acidity, bloating, and indigestion are common signs of an unhealthy gut. Maintaining a balanced gut microbiome is essential, and probiotics are one of the easiest ways to do it. Probiotics are live bacteria that provide health benefits, and they have been part of traditional diets for generations. But can they be consumed at any time of the day? Experts suggest that timing matters for maximum effectiveness.





What Is the Best Time to Take Probiotics?

The best time to consume probiotics is at the end of a meal. Yes, you read that correctly! According to nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar, the human gut contains around 100 trillion bacteria, both beneficial and harmful. While harmful bacteria can disrupt digestion, beneficial bacteria help break down food and absorb nutrients. Ensuring a steady intake of good bacteria is crucial for gut health. "These beneficial bacteria are primarily found in probiotics, and nature's best probiotic is curd," Sudhakar explains. "Finishing your meal with a probiotic improves digestion, enhances nutrient absorption, and prevents bloating."

Curd vs. Yoghurt: Which Is Better?

Both curd and yoghurt are rich in probiotics, but the difference lies in the quantity and type of bacteria they contain.





Sudhakar explains that yoghurt has a higher concentration of probiotic bacteria compared to curd. The key difference is in their preparation—yoghurt is made using specific bacterial strains, leading to a more potent probiotic profile.





Curd, on the other hand, contains naturally occurring bacteria, but they do not belong to the same family as those found in yoghurt. This makes yoghurt a stronger source of probiotics for gut health.

Are Probiotics Suitable for Everyone?

It depends on individual gut health and body type. According to Ayurvedic health coach Dimple Jangda, "Probiotics are great for those with weak gut bacteria or gut flora. But for someone with a Pitta Dosha or a mesomorph body type with active gut bacteria, probiotics could actually do more harm." Jangda warns that individuals with a Pitta Prakriti may experience acid reflux if they consume too many probiotics. She advises tailoring probiotic intake based on individual digestive needs.

Top Probiotic Foods for Gut Health

While curd and yoghurt are well-known probiotic sources, other fermented foods can also support gut health. Nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests these options:

1. Kombucha

This fermented tea is packed with probiotics and organic acids. Its tangy, fizzy taste comes from the fermentation of sweetened tea with bacteria and yeast.

2. Kimchi

A staple in Korean cuisine, kimchi is a spicy, fermented vegetable dish made with cabbage and radishes. It is rich in lactic acid bacteria, which support digestion.

3. Pickles

Fermented cucumbers are a natural source of probiotics. These crunchy, tangy treats contain beneficial bacteria that aid gut health.

4. Kanji

A traditional North Indian fermented drink, kanji is made with black carrots, mustard seeds, and water. Its tangy and spicy flavour makes it an excellent gut-friendly beverage.

5. Kefir

Similar to yoghurt but with a thinner consistency, kefir is made by fermenting milk with kefir grains. It is packed with probiotics that help maintain a healthy gut microbiome.





Probiotics are essential for gut health, but consuming them at the right time can maximise their benefits. Experts recommend having them at the end of a meal for better digestion and nutrient absorption. Whether you choose curd, yoghurt, or other probiotic-rich foods, maintaining gut health is key to overall well-being.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.