Summer is upon us and we are taking every possible precaution to beat the heat and prevent dehydration. While ACs, coolers and cold water can bring quick relief from the extreme heat outside, it is always advised to tweak your diet to enjoy the benefits in the longer run. That's right. Every health expert around the world suggests including cooling and summer-friendly foods in our diet to keep us cool and nourished from within. One such healthy food is white onion. You heard us. A popular variety of onions, it has all-white skin and flesh. White onion also has a very neutral taste, which is not as pungent as the yellow onions or as sweet as the red ones. You will find white onion is widely used in salad, sandwiches and more.





Besides being a versatile ingredient in the culinary world, white onion is known to have several health benefits too. White onions are ideal to beat the heat. Moreover, you can pound it, cook it or simply have it raw. Celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor further explained the goodness of white onion through his latest post on Instagram. "Lo batao, kya aap jaante the pyaaz, our everyday kitchen essential can also help against sunstroke and sunburn? (Did you know, onions - our everyday kitchen essential - can also help against sunstroke and sunburn?)," he wrote alongside the post.





Also Read: Onions For Summer: Can Carrying An Onion In Your Pocket Protect You From Heat Stroke?

Here're 6 Health Benefits Of White Onion - Shares Chef Sanjeev Kapoor:

1. Excellent source of fibre:





White onion is enriched with healthy soluble fibres called fructans. These fibres help promote digestive health and increase gut-healthy bacteria, which further regularise bowel movement and treat several gut-related diseases.





2. Cools the body:





White onion is considered to be a great cooling agent. It helps reduce body temperature and keeps the it cool naturally. Besides, white onion also helps prevent inflammation caused due to sunburns.





3. Promotes heart health:





Enriched with anti-inflammatory properties, white onion is known to manage blood pressure levels in our body. This further prevents the formation of plaques in artery and lowers the risk of hear-related diseases.





4. Rich in antioxidants:





White onion is rich in antioxidant that makes it a great ingredient for detoxification. Proper detoxification further helps promote overall health and nourish us from within. Besides, detoxification helps promote blood circulation in veins and arteries too.





5. Has antibacterial properties:





The antibacterial properties in white onion makes it a great ingredient to include in our summer diet and keep several seasonal diseases at bay. Several studies have also shown that white onion may also be effective to inhibit the growth of VIbiro cholera and several such infections.





6. Boosts immunity:





As mentioned earlier, white onion is enriched with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties. These factors make it a great ingredient for keeping our gut clean, which further helps improve our immune health.

Find the post here:

Also Read: Don't Throw Away Onion Peels; Here Are 5 Ways You Can Use Them In Your Foods







Now that you know about the benefits of white onion, we suggest, store some in your pantry and include them in your everyday summer diet. But always remember, moderation is the key.















