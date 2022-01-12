Winter is at its full swing and we are making the most of the nippy weather outside. While we have a lot to cherish during the winters, it also can't be denied that the season brings along several diseases include cough, cold and flu. Why, you ask? It is because our immunity takes a backseat during the winters increasing the possibility of seasonal ailments. And the only way we can protect ourselves from cold, flu and fever is by increasing our immunity. Health experts stress on healthy lifestyle and nourished diet for promoting our immune-health. Herbal tea plays a major role in defining a well-nourished diet. For the unversed, herbal tea is not an actual tea; it includes no tea leaves in the blend. It is in fact a kadha (concoction) made of herbs, spices, dried fruits and flowers. However, today you also find some herbal tea containing actual tea blend (specifically green tea) in it. Besides being extremely refreshing, herbal tea helps you detox, promote metabolism and aid overall immunity.





Here we bring you some tea options that can help prevent you from seasonal cold and flu. That's not all. These herbal teas might also help boost immunity against viral infections, especially during this ongoing pandemic. Take a look:





Herbal tea is loaded with several essential nutrients for overall good health

Here're 5 Herbal Tea Options For You:

Ginger-Turmeric Tea:

The health benefits of ginger and turmeric need no separate introduction. Both these ingredients are a storehouse of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help prevent us from free-radical damages. Besides, both ginger and turmeric are deemed to have strong anti-viral and anti-bacterial properties. To prepare this tea, you need boil ginger, turmeric and some black pepper together. Then strain the concoction and drink. Click here for the recipe.

Kasai (Mangalorean Herbal Tea):

Also called Kashaya, it is an herbal tea popular in Mangalore/Udupi region of South India. Kasai is a healthy concoction of milk and several kitchen spices including cumin, coriander, fennel etc that might help ward off cough, cold and seasonal flu. However, the spices are often customised as per choice. It also includes jaggery that helps you keep warm during winters. Click here for the recipe.

Ukado (Gujarati Herbal Tea):

Another popular herbal concoction from Gujarat, Ukado makes a popular drink during the winters. It is basically a kadha made with different herbs and spices and is loaded with several essential nutrients. You might add or avoid milk in the recipe. Click here for Ukado recipe.

Garlic Tea:

Besides adding rich aroma to a dish, garlic is well-known for its essential nutrients. Garlic contains good amount of sulphur and antibiotic properties that are known to flush out toxins from our body. As per experts, garlic might also help prevent common cold. To brew garlic tea, all you need to do is take garlic and some ginger and turmeric in a pan. Brew everything well with water; then strain the drink and take a sip. Click here for the complete recipe.

Cinnamon Tea:

Another healthy ingredient in our pantry, cinnamon is a storehouse of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that are known to boost immunity and protect us from cold and flu. All you need to do is boil cinnamon sticks in water, strain and drink. You might also add some ginger and turmeric for make the drink yet healthier. Click here for the recipe.





Now that you have the recipes for these healthy herbal teas, make them today and enjoy. But always remember to consult an expert before adapting to any lifestyle change. And yes, moderation is the key!





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.