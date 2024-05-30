Nutritious and easy to make, salads have become an absolute favourite for many because of their refreshing and vibrant mix of flavours. They offer an endless variety of creative combinations of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and proteins that not only tantalize our taste buds but also nourish our souls. Since these days people have become health conscious more than ever, they are ditching their regular meals and switching to low-calorie options that help them lose weight and strengthen their immunity. And since salads are versatile, they can make for an excellent meal option for your lunch and dinner. But how do you make sure that you are making the most of your healthy bowl? Are there any mistakes that can be avoided while making a salad? If this question is on your mind, then fret not.





Nutritionist Deepsikha Jain (@fries.to.fit) shared a video on her Instagram page revealing three mistakes that you should avoid while making a salad so that you make the best of your veggies and dressings!

Watch the full video here:

Here Are Three Salad Mistakes That You Should Avoid

1. Adding Too Much Dressing

Dressing is what makes your salad flavourful and tasty. However, adding too much salad dressing can deteriorate the quality of your healthy dish. As per nutritionist Jain, too much salad dressing on your veggies can increase the fat content and calories of your salad. When you order a salad at a restaurant, always request your dressing on the side and not on your salad.

2. Not Washing Vegetables

While making a salad, make sure to wash your vegetables properly and nicely. This is important, as per nutritionist Jain, since your veggies could have pesticide spray which will impact your immunity when you consume it.

3. Too Many Vegetables

Yes, there is such a thing as too much vegetables. According to nutritionist Jain, if your salad has too many vegetables, it could lead to bloating and gas. So, if you are not okay with raw vegetables, make sure you stick to steaming, saute or some cooked form of vegetable, which would be easier on your gut.

Salad Recipes To Try This Week

Salads are extremely healthy and a great way to add nutrition to your diet easily. Whether you are short on cooking time or trying to lose weight, salads come in handy every time. Now that you know which mistakes you should avoid while making a salad, we have some easy recipes for you to try at home which will tantalize your taste buds in a healthy way!

1. Greek Salad

An easy homemade salad recipe, Greek salad is loved by people across age groups because of its versatility and minimal ingredients. This salad includes cucumbers, tomatoes, green bell pepper, red onion, olives and cheese. Dash a little lemon dressing on top of it and it's ready to consume! Find the full recipe for Greek Salad here.

2. Chickpea Pineapple Salad

A delightful salad that has a perfect balance of sweet and savoury flavours, chickpea pineapple salad will make a great addition to your table. This salad only requires boiled chickpeas, pineapple chunks, chopped tomato, and sliced cucumber. Add a dressing made of olive oil, mint leaves, chaat masala and salt and add it to your fruits and veggies bowl, and enjoy. Find the full recipe for Chickpea Pineapple salad here.

3. Grilled Corn and Tomato Salad

A go-to salad for any and every season, grilled corn and tomato salad is an easy recipe that is loved by kids and adults alike. It includes flavours of cherry tomatoes, corn, red onions, olives and fresh lettuce. Add a delightful dressing of lemon and olive oil. The best part of this salad is that you can add any vegetables of your choice, it's like a blank canvas. Find the full recipe for Grilled Corn and Tomato Salad here.

4. Raw Mango Salad

It's the season of mangoes so celebrate it with a hearty bowl of salad! Raw mango salad, also known as yum ma muang in Thai, is a spicy recipe that is a great side dish to your main dishes. It is only made with raw mango, onions, chilli, mint, lettuce and a bit of sugar. If you are a fan of different flavours being enjoyed all at once, then try this salad recipe today. Find the full recipe here.

5. Mixed Beans Salad

Add your favourite beans - rajma, chickpeas, and green chickpeas - along with veggies like tomatoes and capsicum. Make it even more flavourful by making a dressing of lemon, basil, garlic, coriander, and spring onions. This salad is super nutritious and filling, that you can even replace your lunch or dinner with it. Find the full recipe for Mixed Beans Salad here.





Which salad recipe will you try first? Let us know in the comments below!