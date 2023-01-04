There is something about South Indian food that pulls us every time we crave something light and comforting. The dishes are subtly flavoured, easy to digest and packed with nutritional benefits. One such loved South Indian dish is the classic dosa. Also known as dosai, dosa is a thin and crispy pancake made with fermented rice and lentil batter. It is a popular breakfast dish and is typically paired with piping hot sambar and coconut chutney. While dosa is considered to be extremely healthy, there's no harm in increasing its nutritive value. Today, we bring you a delicious bajra dosa recipe that is ideal for those who are on a weight loss journey.





Also read: Indian Cooking Tip: How To Make Street-Style Andhra Dosa





As the name suggests, this dosa is made with the goodness of bajra. Bajra (pearl millet) is a dietary cereal rich in fibre, micronutrients, vitamins, and amino acids. It is easy to digest and makes for a delicious and healthy breakfast for people who are trying to shed extra kilos. The best part is that you can make this dosa in just under 20 minutes. Without further ado, let's take a look at the recipe:

Is Bajra Good For Weight Loss?





Bajra is an excellent source of fibre and has a variety of nutrients that are beneficial for the human body. Fibre not only helps in weight loss but also prevents weight gain. It is also an excellent gluten-free alternative for people who are trying to lose weight.

Bajra Dosa Recipe: How To Make Bajra Dosa

To begin with, we first need to soak the urad dal. Take a separate bowl and soak rice and bajra in it. Allow both the mixtures to soak in water for at least 4 hours. Once done, grind the urad dal to form a smooth paste.





Next, grind the bajra and rice together. Now, mix the urad dal paste and bajra-rice mixture together. Add some salt and water to make a smooth batter. Let the batter ferment for 4-5 hours or overnight.





Grease a hot pan with some oil, wipe it off and then sprinkle some water. Spread the dosa batter evenly and allow it to cook until golden brown. Flip and cook from the other side. Bajra dosa is ready!











For the complete recipe of bajra dosa, click here.











For more dosa recipes, click here.











Try this dosa at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments section below.







