Flaxseed Benefits: Flaxseeds have gained widespread popularity in recent years, and for good reason. These black seeds may look tiny, but don't go by their size, as they boast a variety of health benefits. Rich in omega-3, fibre and fatty acids, flaxseeds are a nutritional powerhouse. Plus, they can be incorporated into your meals in several exciting ways. But have you ever found yourself standing in the store, torn between whole and ground flaxseeds? You're not alone! Recently, nutritionist Deepsikha Jain spilt the beans on her Instagram page, revealing which form is better for your health.

Which Type Of Flaxseed Is The Healthiest? Here's What The Nutritionist Revealed:

According to Deepsikha, flaxseeds are generally considered very healthy, but ground flaxseeds have a slight edge over whole flaxseeds. She explains that whole flaxseeds have a hard outer covering, which makes it difficult for the body to digest and absorb the nutrients. This means that when you eat whole flaxseeds, they simply pass through your intestine without getting absorbed. Ground flaxseeds, on the other hand, do not have a hard outer covering, making it easier for our bodies to absorb the nutrients. The nutritionist recommends opting for ground flaxseeds over whole flaxseeds, as they are easier to digest and provide all the health benefits.

What Is the Best Way To Consume Flaxseeds?

You can consume flaxseeds in several exciting ways. Go ahead and add them to your smoothies, yoghurt, cereals, or even baked goods like muffins or cookies. If you use ground flaxseeds, as suggested by the nutritionist, you won't even notice any change in taste or texture. Additionally, you can also stir ground flaxseeds into sauces or soups.

How To Store Flaxseeds?

The best way to store flaxseeds is in an airtight container, as they effectively seal out air and moisture. This ensures they last long and preserve their freshness. If you're using whole flaxseeds, you can store them at room temperature. To keep ground flaxseeds fresh for longer, store them in the refrigerator.

Now, you'll know exactly which one to grab next time you're shopping for these super seeds!