Jackfruit is becoming a favourite in wellness food trends. A common food in India and other South Asian countries, the chewy fruit is now increasingly becoming a go-to plant-based meat alternative in the West. The world is recognising the health benefits of jackfruit. It is high in fibre, beta-carotene, and manganese, as well as has antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, anticarcinogenic, anti-fungal, antineoplastic and more healthy properties, as shared in The Harvard Gazette.





Nutritionist Ryan Fernando, who has given diet consultations to celebrities like Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma, explains the benefits of this fruit in the latest Instagram video, along with explaining who should avoid it and the best ways to consume this fruit.

Hydrating And Cooling Properties

Jackfruits are packed with water, fibre and potassium - three things our body craves when the heat hits, explains the nutritionist. It keeps us hydrated, supports digestion, and naturally cools the body. Summer is a good time to include jackfruit in your diet.

Raw jackfruit has a low glycemic index (low GI) when eaten in moderation. Low-GI foods are digested and absorbed slowly, leading to a slower and smaller rise in blood sugar levels. Studies have shown that a low GI diet may result in weight loss and lower risk of heart disease.

Everyone's Eating Jackfruit, But Should You?

While jackfruit has several health benefits, it may not be for everyone. Nutritionist Fernando cautions that if you're diabetic, you should check with your doctor first before including jackfruit in your diet. If you have kidney issues or are on a low-potassium diet, jackfruit might not be the best choice.

How Much Jackfruit Should We Eat

The health expert advises sticking to one cup of jackfruit a day. Excessive jackfruit consumption may spike your sugar levels. Toss it in your salad, smoothies or snack on it fresh but skip frying. Eat it in the morning or at lunch for the best possible digestion.

Here Are 5 Healthy Jackfruit Recipes You Can Try:

1. Jackfruit Salad

Dice raw jackfruit and toss it with chopped cucumber, tomatoes, onions, lemon juice, and a pinch of chaat masala. Add some roasted peanuts for crunch and garnish with coriander. This hydrating salad is refreshing, light, and perfect for summer snacking.

2. Jackfruit Smoothie

Blend ripe jackfruit pieces with chilled yoghurt, some milk, honey, and cardamom powder. This creamy smoothie is a great breakfast drink, packed with nutrients and natural sweetness. You can also blend in some oats for extra fibre.

3. Jackfruit Flour

Dry jackfruit seeds in the sun and grind them to make gluten-free flour. Mix some of this nutritious flour with your wheat flour to make chapatis or mix in with dosa batter. It's a healthy alternative to refined flour, rich in protein and B vitamins.

4. Jackfruit Strips

Cut ripe jackfruit into thin strips and dry them in the sun or oven. These chewy, subtly sweet strips make a tasty snack that has a similar taste to mango. Sprinkle a pinch of salt or chaat masala for a tangy twist.

5. Jackfruit Paniyarams

Mix jackfruit pulp with ragi four, grated coconut, jaggery, cardamom powder, and salt. Pour the batter into a paniyaram pan and cook until golden brown. These mini dumplings are crisp outside and soft inside - a great breakfast or tea-time snack.





When was the last time you ate a jackfruit? Try these healthy recipes and eat jackfruit in moderation, as advised by nutritionist Fernando.