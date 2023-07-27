Have you been following the zero-waste cooking trend in your kitchen? Are you trying to make the most of what you have on hand? Then you surely know the benefits of vegetable and fruit peels. By now, much has been said about the nutrients found in the outer skin of various produce, and hence, we try to include them in our diet in different creative ways. Today, the vegetable under consideration is the onion. The most common ingredient in every household, onions strike the right balance between health, flavours, and versatility. But did you know that the papery skin of the onion, which you thought was useless, deserves credit too? You heard it right. Much like the vegetable, its skin too contains various healthy properties and has varied uses in everyday diet.

Why You Should Not Toss the Onion Skin:

Every day, tons of onion waste is discarded across the world, but we bet, once you get to know about its goodness, you will be the first one to stop throwing it away. According to a study published in the journal Plant Foods for Human Nutrition, onion skin makes for a functional ingredient due to its fibre and flavonoid content. In fact, the research highlights the point that onion skin could be added to "foodstuff" to make the most of its benefits.

What Are the Major Health Benefits of Onion Skin:

1. Prevents inflammation: It is said to be enriched with antioxidants that prevent oxidative stress and inflammation in the cells, further promoting healthy bodily functions.

2. Boosts immunity: Much like onions, the skin is also packed with essential vitamins and minerals that may help nourish you from within, promoting immune health.

3. Aids gut health: As mentioned, onion skin contains antioxidants that help remove toxins from the body. This further promotes metabolism and digestion and produces good bacteria in the gut to maintain a healthy balance.

4. Manages blood pressure: Flavonol is known to help maintain blood pressure in the body, and onion skin contains a good amount of this nutrient. This automatically makes the ingredient great for keeping blood pressure under control.

What Are the Safety Measures to Be Taken While Consuming Onion Skin:

Are you convinced enough to include onion peels in your diet? If yes, then stay back and read until the end to find the correct ways of having them. Alongside the benefits, you must also consider the germs and pesticides attached to the skin, which can react to our bodies negatively. The only way to prevent this is by cleaning the peels well before consumption. Ideally, it is always better to have the skin of organically harvested onions that don't use harmful insecticides and pesticides. But if you can't get them, all you need to do is clean the papery skin properly following three easy steps.

Step 1: Cut the onion and peel the skin.

Step 2: Wash the skin well under running water.

Step 3: Take lukewarm water with some salt and turmeric mixed in it. Soak the skin in it and give it a final wash.

How To Consume Onion Skin: 3 Best Ways To Make The Most Of Its Benefits:

1. Have it in the form of tea:

It is probably the most effective way to extract all the nutrients from the onion skin. Boil it well in water for almost five to seven minutes. Strain the water and sip.

2. Prepare powder and sprinkle it on food:

To do this, first, dehydrate the skin again after washing. You can either keep it under the sun to dry for two to three days or place it on a baking sheet and microwave. Then grind it into a smooth powder and use it as masala.

3. Prepare a paste and add it to the soup:

You can grind it into a smooth paste and add it to a bowl of soup to enhance the texture, flavour, and goodness of your meal.

Now that you know all about the onion skin, we suggest you don't toss it the next time you use an onion. Instead, store and use them for some added benefits in your diet.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.