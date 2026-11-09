We all know that Diwali celebrations come with generous servings of mithai, namkeen, fried snacks and sugary drinks. While enjoying these treats is perfectly normal, eating more of them than usual can mean a higher intake of added sugar and salt. If your skin is looking a little different after the festivities, it may be worth looking at what has been going on in your diet.





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Instead of turning to expensive detox drinks or restrictive diets, start with a couple of simple changes. Here are two things to watch out for in your post-Diwali diet.

1. Cut Back On Added Sugar

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From kaju katli and gulab jamun to chocolates and festive beverages, sugar is hard to avoid during Diwali. But once the celebrations are over, it is a good idea to reduce your intake of foods and drinks with added sugar. Nutritionist Rupali Datta recommends cutting down on regular sugar as part of a post-festival dietary reset. In her advice, she suggests choosing alternatives such as jaggery and honey. However, these are still sources of sugar and should not be treated as healthier options that can be consumed without limits.





For your everyday routine, try having whole fruit instead of reaching for sweets or sugary drinks. You can also reduce the amount of sugar you add to tea and coffee.

2. Keep An Eye On Your Salt Intake

Festive snacks such as namkeen, chips, savoury mixtures and packaged foods can add quite a bit of salt to your diet. Rupali also advises reducing salt intake after the festive season. Excess sodium can cause the body to retain water, which may leave you feeling puffy. This is not the same as a change in body fat, and reducing excess salt can help address fluid retention.





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You do not need to remove salt from your meals. Instead, cut back on heavily salted packaged snacks and avoid adding extra salt to food unnecessarily.





Getting back to regular, balanced meals, drinking enough water and including fruits and vegetables can help you return to your usual routine. There is no special skin detox required after Diwali. Just make sure to follow consistent eating habits for better skin health.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.