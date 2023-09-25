Fish holds a special place in the heart of every non-vegetarian food lover. We've all yearned for that perfect, mouth-watering crunch of restaurant-style crispy fish. A piping hot platter of perfectly cooked fish served with a portion of fries and green chutney is enough to tantalise your taste buds. Don't you agree? Well, we can all relate to the part where we fail to achieve the restaurant-style texture of the fish. Does the fish turn out disappointingly soggy? Ever wondered why this happens? The answer is simple: we lack the right technique. But worry not, your home-cooked fish is about to get a crispy upgrade. Check out these game-changing tips, and soon you'll be serving up fish with a crunch that rivals your favourite restaurant. Say goodbye to fishy flops and welcome the perfect crisp of your home-cooked fish.

Cooking Tips: Here Are 5 Tips To Make Perfectly Crispy Fish At Home:

1. Make sure to dry the fish

One of the keys to achieving crispy fish is ensuring that it is dry before you start cooking. Excess moisture can prevent the fish from developing a crispy crust. Use paper towels to pat the fish completely dry before seasoning and coating it.

2. Season the fish well:

Flavor your fish properly with a simple combination of salt, pepper, and a pinch of paprika. To create a crispy exterior, lightly coat the fish in all-purpose flour. This dry surface will help the egg wash and breadcrumbs adhere effectively

3. Apply egg wash:

Create an egg wash by whisking beaten eggs in a bowl. Dipping the floured fish into the egg wash provides a sticky surface for the breadcrumbs to adhere to. Ensure thorough but not excessive coverage for a crunchy coating.

4. Use breadcrumbs:

After dipping the fish in beaten eggs, press the breadcrumbs onto the fillets firmly. This ensures they stay in place, creating a delightful crispy texture when you cook the fish. Properly adhered breadcrumbs are key to a satisfyingly crispy fish dish

5. Use the correct frying technique:

Heat some vegetable oil in a pan over medium-high heat. Ensure the oil is hot but not smoking. Test it by dropping a small breadcrumb into it; it should sizzle and float to the top. Gently place the coated fish fillets into the hot oil, avoiding overcrowding. Fry for about 3-4 minutes on each side or until they turn golden brown. Remove the crispy fish from the pan and drain excess oil on paper towels. Serve immediately for the best taste.





By following these steps, you can achieve a perfect balance of crispy outer texture and flavourful fish inside. Whether you're preparing a quick dinner or hosting a special occasion, these tips will help you create perfect fish.