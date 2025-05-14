Indian cooking is not just about food. It is about flavour, fragrance, and centuries of wisdom packed into tiny jars of spices. From the vibrant heat of red chilli to the golden glow of turmeric, our spice box is a treasure chest that does way more than just season curries. Indian spices don't just make things taste better - they heal, balance, and provide comfort. One such unsung hero in this flavourful brigade is ajwain, or carom seeds. Known for its digestive properties, ajwain is a classic grandma remedy for everything from bloating to colds.





Ajwain is delicious when used right. It brings a warm and slightly bitter note to dishes. The best part? With a little creativity, this spice can slide right into your everyday meals and make them better.





Here Are 8 Fun Ways To Add Ajwain To Your Diet:

1. Ajwain in parathas:

While kneading the paratha dough, just sprinkle a pinch of ajwain into it. This simple addition boosts flavours, aids digestion, and gives a beautiful aroma while cooking.

2. Add it to your tadka:

Next time you are heating oil or ghee to temper your dals or curries, add a pinch of ajwain along with mustard seeds and cumin. Ajwain adds a whole new flavour dimension and helps keep that post-dal bloat in check.

3. Ajwain chai:

We are not asking you to replace your masala chai. But if you are up for something new, try brewing a quick ajwain tea. Just boil 1/2 teaspoon of the spice in water for 5-7 minutes, strain, and sip. You can also add a little honey or lemon if you like.





4. Homemade ajwain crackers:

Mix ajwain into homemade crackers or savoury cookie dough. It is a game-changer. You get that lovely, toasted flavour in every bite, and it works wonderfully with flour, butter, and salt. Ajwain crackers make a great option for tea-time snacks.

5. Sprinkle over roasted veggies:

Toss your carrots, potatoes, or sweet potatoes with oil, salt, pepper, and a pinch of ajwain before roasting. It gives your veggies an earthy, slightly spicy kick that is anything but boring.

6. Ajwain in chutneys and dips:

Blend ajwain into green chutney, yoghurt dips, or even hummus for a subtle twist. It is a clever way to sneak in the benefits of the spice without overpowering your taste buds.

7. Ajwain mouth-freshener:

Ajwain can be used as a natural mouth freshener by dry roasting the seeds and mixing them with fennel seeds and rock sugar for a sweet and salty touch. Alternatively, you can combine roasted ajwain seeds with crushed dried mint leaves and a pinch of rock salt. These humble mixtures are great to freshen up your breath after a meal, along with aiding digestion.

8. Ajwain water:

Ajwain water is a simple drink made by boiling ajwain seeds in water for 5-7 minutes and then straining it. Drinking this warm water on an empty stomach in the morning can help with digestion, reduce bloating, and aid in weight loss.





Ajwain is tiny but mighty. It is a flavour-bomb that not only enhances your dishes but also supports digestion and gut health. So, start small, experiment a little, and soon you will find yourself sprinkling ajwain into everything from snacks to dinners without a second thought. Click here for some delicious ajwain-based recipes.