There is no doubt about the fact that we all love eating out. No matter the cuisine or the dish, there is something about that restaurant-style food that makes us drool. Plus, many of the dishes like pasta, pizza, burgers and more are something which we have learnt to make at home. However, when it comes to mastering that restaurant-style Indian gravy, it is when the real challenge begins. Usually, the gravy that we get at any restaurant is thick, rich, and creamy. However, when we make the same at home, it does not turn out that way. So, how to make it perfect?! If you are searching for a recipe for that restaurant-like gravy, we have just the easy recipe you need.





You can use this gravy in preparations of paneer, palak, chicken, mutton and more. This gravy has a thick consistency and a burst of flavour that you would love to relish. Check out the full recipe below.





Also Read: Watch: How To Make No-Onion, No-Garlic Gravy For All Indian Curries

Restaurant Style Gravy Recipe: Here's How To Make Restaurant Style Gravy:

First, take a pan and heat some oil. To this, add black peppercorns, dry red chillies and bay leaf. Once it heats up, lower the gas and add chopped onions. Fry the onions properly till golden brown. Then add chopped ginger and garlic. Let it cook. Now, add finely chopped tomatoes. Cook them till soft. Next, add a little bit of salt and mix again. Till it cooks, take some dahi and mix red chilli powder, turmeric powder, and coriander powder. Put this in the pan with the onion-tomato masala and stir quickly. When the oil starts separating from the mix, add a bit of water and cook again. Once it reaches the consistency you desire, throw in your other ingredients and cook the dish! For extra zing, you can add a tadka from the top.

Here we also have some tips to keep in mind while cooking a gravy.





For the full recipe of restaurant-style gravy, click here.





Try out this amazing recipe and amp up your dishes in no time. Let us know how it turned out for you!