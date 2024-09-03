What's the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of light yet satiating food? We are pretty sure you have answered idli and dosa. These popular South Indian dishes are loved across India for their mild taste and easiness while preparing. Pair them with piping hot sambar and mildly sweet coconut chutney and you are good to go! But it's not just the taste which makes them a hit among health-conscious people but also the fact that it is good for health. Since the rice and dal undergo a fermentation process, idli and dosa are commonly known for being probiotic, which means they are good for your gut health. But are they really probiotic? If you have the same question in mind, then you have landed on the right page! Since your gut health is the gateway to maintaining a healthy well-being, it is important to know the basic science behind your favourite food. So, let's dive in to know if idli and dosa are probiotic or not.





Know how Dosa and Idli affect your gut health.

What Are Probiotic Foods? Why Are They Good For You?

For the unversed, probiotics are a type of beneficial bacteria found in our gut microbiome. Probiotic foods are necessary to keep your gut health and digestive system happy. This is because these foods contain “good bacteria” that help restore the natural balance of the gut bacteria. Moreover, probiotic foods are good for your immune system. So, if you have digestive issues and a compromised immune system, include probiotic foods in your diet. Some popular examples of probiotic foods are yoghurt, paneer, buttermilk, pickles, kanji, etc.

Are Idli And Dosa Probiotic?

The simple answer is no. As per nutritionist Amita Gadre, idli and dosa do not remain probiotic after getting cooked. This is because when we make idli or dosa, we steam them. The maximum temperature that your steamer or pressure cooker can reach is 120°C. Lactobacilli – the primary bacterium present in your idli and dosa batter – does not sustain a temperature over 50°C. And no one consumes idli and dosa batter raw since it will give us tummy issues. So, the lactobacilli die at 120°C, meaning the cooked result does not have this bacterium.

So, Are Idli And Dosa Unhealthy?

Absolutely not! Nutritionist Amita Gadre shares that just because you steam or cook your idli or dosa, it does not make it unhealthy. This is because the fermentation of sugars or starches is easier to digest. Moreover, idli and dosa have prebiotics since it has fibre because of cooked dal and rice which are going to be helpful for your gut health.

Watch the full video below:

So, now that you know the nutritional science behind idli and dosa, enjoy these dishes with a piping hot sambar and spicy chutney!