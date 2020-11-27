Watch: How To Make Winter-Special Peanut <i>Chikki</i>; Tips To Make It Crunchy

Somdatta Saha | Updated: November 27, 2020 17:18 IST
Come winters and we go on a bingeing spree! There's something about the weather that makes us feel hungry all the time. From rewari to ladoo and gajjak, we stash our pantry with a number of winter foods that satiate our cravings and keep us warm. One such winter-special food item is chikki. Made with jaggery/sugar and nuts, this traditional sweet treat is a hit among all. You will find different varieties of chikki, each named after the ingredient used in the recipe. However, groundnut/peanut chikki is the most popular in the lot. For the uninitiated, this crunchy delight is called layiya patti in Bihar, gur-badam in Bengal and palli patti in some Southern states of India.
While peanut chikki is available at every grocery store and street-cart during the winters, you can also make it at home with this super simple recipe. Shared by vlogger Parul Jain on her Youtube Channel 'Cook With Parul', this recipe also includes some pro-tips to make the chikki as crunchy as the store-bought ones. Let's take a look!
So, what are you waiting for? Follow these steps and prepare lip-smacking peanut chikki at home without any struggle.
