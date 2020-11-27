Watch: How To Make Winter-Special Peanut <i>Chikki</i>; Tips To Make It Crunchy

SEARCH
Watch: How To Make Winter-Special Peanut Chikki; Tips To Make It Crunchy

While peanut chikki is available at every grocery store and street-cart during the winters, you can also make it at home with this super simple recipe.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: November 27, 2020 17:18 IST

Consistency of the gur syrup is the key to a perfect chikki.

  • You will find different varieties of chikki across India
  • It is generally made with gur/sugar and nuts
  • Peanut chikki is the most popular one in the lot

Come winters and we go on a bingeing spree! There's something about the weather that makes us feel hungry all the time. From rewari to ladoo and gajjak, we stash our pantry with a number of winter foods that satiate our cravings and keep us warm. One such winter-special food item is chikki. Made with jaggery/sugar and nuts, this traditional sweet treat is a hit among all. You will find different varieties of chikki, each named after the ingredient used in the recipe. However, groundnut/peanut chikki is the most popular in the lot. For the uninitiated, this crunchy delight is called layiya patti in Bihar, gur-badam in Bengal and palli patti in some Southern states of India.

While peanut chikki is available at every grocery store and street-cart during the winters, you can also make it at home with this super simple recipe. Shared by vlogger Parul Jain on her Youtube Channel 'Cook With Parul', this recipe also includes some pro-tips to make the chikki as crunchy as the store-bought ones. Let's take a look!

Here's The Recipe Video Of Peanut Chikki:

Tips To Make Crunchy Peanut Chikki:

  • Dry roast the peanuts until they turn golden and remove the skin. Pound it coarsely to enjoy the nutty texture.
  • Keep a butter paper or plastic sheet to set the chikki. You can also set it on a plate; but make sure you grease it with ghee before setting.
  • Consistency of the gur syrup is the key to a perfect chikki. To check the consistency, take a bowl of cold water and pour some syrup in it. Wait for 3-4 minutes and check whether it has turned into a hard toffee. If yes, then your gur syrup is ready to use.
  • Always add ghee to the gur syrup to get a glossy texture.
  • Turn of the flame while adding the peanuts to the gur and mix everything quickly to prevent lumps.

So, what are you waiting for? Follow these steps and prepare lip-smacking peanut chikki at home without any struggle.

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

