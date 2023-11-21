When someone talks about Gujarati cuisine, the first thing that comes to mind is dhokla. Its soft and spongy texture is quite hard to resist and contributes to its popularity. The love for this yummy snack is not just limited to Gujarat but extends to other parts of the country as well. Whenever we make it at home, we make sure to always make some extra. While this ensures that everyone gets their share, it becomes quite problematic when we are left with leftovers. In such a situation, we either keep them on the lower shelf of our fridge and forget about them or let them go to waste. Instead of this, why not transform them into delicious dishes? All you need is a bit of patience and creativity to recreate your leftover dhokla into yummy new dishes. Excited to know how? Read on!

Here Are 5 Interesting Ways To Use Leftover Dhokla:

1. Dhokla Chaat (Our Recommendation):

Chaat lovers, we have something really exciting for you. This unique chaat has dhokla as its key ingredient and is a fun way to use your dhokla leftovers. All you have to do is top them with yogurt, pudina and garlic chutney, and bhujia. Garnish with a carrot, beetroot, or any other veggie of your choice. This chaat offers a melange of flavours that will make you keep coming back for more. Click here for the complete recipe for Dhokla Chaat.

2. Khatta Meetha Dhokla:

This khatta meetha dhokla is topped with a sweet and tangy tempering that helps enhance its overall flavour. To make the tempering, heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, curry leaves, green chillies, hing, sugar, and water to the pan. Pour it over your leftover dhokla, and you're good to go! Do not forget to garnish it with coriander leaves and pair it with a chutney. Click here for the complete recipe for Khatta Meetha Dhokla.

3. Rasiya Dhokla:

Another interesting way to enjoy leftover dhokla is by making Rasiya Dhokla. In this recipe, the dhokla is served with a tangy rassa or gravy with a tamarind-jaggery base. It not only tastes good but also offers a unique presentation. This treat is a great choice to enjoy with your evening cup of chai or even to serve your guests at a dinner party. Excited to try it out? Find the complete recipe for Rasiya Dhokla here.

4. Amiri Khaman Dhokla:

If you have leftover khaman dhokla, this is the perfect recipe for you. Just crush the dhokla into small pieces and then top it with spicy tempering, grated coconut, and pomegranate seeds. You can also add some sev to it for extra crunch. The result is a lovely burst of flavours and textures that are going to make you fall in love at the first bite. Find the complete recipe for Amiri Khaman Dhokla here.

5. Tandoori Dhokla:

Give regular dhokla a fusion twist with this tandoori dhokla recipe. Toss your leftover dhokla into a pool of tandoori masala and a spicy tempering. It's perfect for those who are up for experimentation. This yummy snack will be ready in less than 10 minutes and is sure to impress your taste buds. Don't forget to sprinkle some tandoori masala on top before serving. Click here for the complete recipe for Tandoori Dhokla.





So, the next time you're left with leftover dhokla, transform them into these mouth-watering dishes. Do let us know which one you liked the most in the comments below.