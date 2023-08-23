How many times have you started a weight-loss diet and found yourself losing motivation in between? We are sure this must be a common recurrence. And we don't blame you for that. There's a common misconception that weight-loss food cannot taste good. We usually associate it with being bland and boring and end up trying recipes that promote the same. But did you know there's a whole variety of foods that can help achieve your fitness goals without compromising on flavour? For desi people like us, this is bliss. Keeping this in mind, we present you with some lip-smacking dhokla recipes that you can incorporate into your weight loss diet.

Weight Loss Diet: 5 Healthy And Delicious Dhokla Recipes You Must Try:

1. Khaman Dhokla (Our Recommendation)

Unlike regular dhokla, the batter of khaman dhokla is made using besan alone. It does not include any fermented rice and is also much fluffier in texture. Being a high-fibre and low-calorie snack, you can enjoy it totally guilt-free. The tempering of curry leaves and red chillies adds a kick of spicy flavour to it. Click here for the complete recipe for Khaman Dhokla.

2. Oats Vegetable Dhokla

Oats are considered a wonder grain for a weight-loss diet. It can also be used to make the Gujarati favourite dhokla. This dhokla is quite fulfilling, and the addition of nutritious vegetables such as carrots and beans further enhances its nutrient quotient. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and enjoy with chutney. Click here for the complete recipe for oat-vegetable dhokla.

3. Sooji Besan Dhokla

As the name suggests, this dhokla combines the goodness of sooji and besan to make a nutritious snack. It is low in calories and requires minimal oil to make, so you need not worry about putting on extra kilos. You can make this tasty dhokla in just under 15 minutes. It's perfect for times when you're looking for something quick yet healthy to indulge in. Find the complete recipe for Sooji Besan Dhokla here.

4. Moong Dal Dhokla

Moong dal is an excellent source of protein, a nutrient that is quite essential during weight loss. This moong dal dhokla will help charge up your breakfast table with a good dose of protein. Its preparation is similar to regular dhokla, but adds more protein. Ditch those greasy snacks and opt for this wholesome dhokla instead. Find the complete recipe for Moong Dal Dhokla here.

5. Palak Dhokla

Another delectable dhokla that you must try is this palak dhokla. It is brimming with protein and fibre and will help keep you well-satiated. Apart from being a weight-loss-friendly snack, it's also suitable for people suffering from diabetes as it has a low glycemic index. With two benefits in one snack, what more reason do you need to indulge in it? Click here for the complete recipe for Palak Dhokla.





Following a weight-loss diet doesn't mean you have to compromise on flavour. Make it fun and flavourful by trying these delicious dhokla recipes. Do let us know which one turned out to be your favourite in the comments below.