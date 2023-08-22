Over the last couple of months, the unprecedented hike in tomato prices has hit India hard, turning this kitchen staple into a luxury ingredient in our diets. Prices had skyrocketed to as high as Rs. 250 per kg in retail markets, leaving us all facing scarcity in the pantry. Fret not, the situation is gradually turning around, as the price of this humble fruit/vegetable is cooling down with the arrival of fresh stock in the market. According to reports, its price in retail markets has dropped to Rs. 50 to Rs. 70 per kg. Subsequently, this Indian staple is making a comeback in our kitchens. This means that now is the time to once again celebrate its richness with some delicious recipes. Let's take you through our top picks.

What Makes Tomato a Popular Ingredient in the Indian Kitchen?

Whether you call it a fruit or a vegetable, a tomato spells goodness. It is red, juicy, and tangy, adding the right kind of taste and texture to almost every Indian recipe. In fact, you can enjoy it raw as well, making it a perfect palate cleanser during an extensive meal. Alongside this, its rich nutrient profile gives the tomato an additional edge. According to USDA data, every 100 grams of tomato contains close to just 20 calories and zero cholesterol. In fact, daily consumption of tomatoes provides you with a nourishing dose of several essential vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, as well as dietary fibres. Furthermore, it is touted as great for weight loss, cholesterol management, and skin nourishment, among other benefits.

Now that you have enough good reasons to add tomatoes to your daily meals, here are some delicious recipes to make the most of this vegetable/fruit. Try the below recipes at home and enjoy a delightful meal.

Photo Credit: iStock

Here Are 5 of the Best Tomato Recipes for You to Try:

1. Tomato Curry:

This humble recipe is easy to make and adds a burst of flavour to your meal. First, boil tomatoes with dal and chillies and create a paste for your gravy. Then, temper some spices in a kadhai and saute besan, along with your choice of vegetables. Finally, add the tomato gravy, water, and boil with garam masala and other basic spices. Serve it hot with steamed rice and savour the indulgence. Find the recipe here.

2. Andhra-Style Tomato Chutney:

Tomato chutney is possibly the most common recipe in every household. However, it's fascinating to see how versatile chutney recipes are across Indian kitchens. Here, we bring you a sweet and spicy Andhra-style tomato chutney recipe that pairs well with dosa, idli, vada, upma, curd rice, and more. Click here for the recipe.

3. Tomato Rice:

This one-pot meal makes the perfect option on days when you don't have much time but crave something delicious. All you need to do is prepare a tomato puree with onion, ginger, garlic, and some spices, and mix it with boiled rice. Garnish with freshly chopped coriander and serve hot with papad on the side. Find the recipe here.

4. Stuffed Tomatoes:

If you're in the mood to get exotic with tomatoes, then this recipe is a must-try. Much like bharwan baigan or bharwan karela, here too you need to prepare a spicy stuffing for the tomatoes, fill them well, and roast them to perfection. This dish wins our hearts every single time with its burst of flavours. Click here for the recipe.

5. Tomato Upma:

This dish helps you kick-start the day with a burst of flavours. Here, you need to prepare a quintessential upma, along with some tomato puree, and enjoy it hot. The tomato adds tanginess to the dish, and it's a must-try. Find the recipe here.

Try these dishes and let us know which one you liked the most!