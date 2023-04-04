Among the South Indian dishes, upma is one of the most popular choices for breakfast. This wholesome dish is made using rava (semolina), also known as sooji. A mix of simple ingredients and spices is used to prepare this dish, and there are many ways to innovate. However, today we are going to discuss how to make upma without using rava at all. We have put together a short list of recipes that use some wonderful ingredients in place of sooji to make healthy upma. These varieties are a great way to try something new for breakfast without having to put in too much cooking time. Check out the list below.





Photo Credit: iStock

How To Make Upma Without Rava (Sooji) | 5 Unique Upma Recipes For A Wholesome Breakfast:

Jowar Upma:

Whole jowar (sorghum) is used to make this wonderful upma. The dish is enhanced with the addition of veggies such as onions, green peas, carrots, capsicums, etc. It is gluten-free and high in fibre while having a low glycemic index. Rich in taste as well as nutrients, this upma can be especially useful for those on a weight-loss diet. Click here for the step-by-step recipe.

Nachni Upma:

Another high-fibre upma option is nachni or ragi upma. Also known as finger millet, nachni is a powerhouse of minerals. This particular recipe also includes jowar and bajra for an extra nutritional boost. Coconut milk is used to soften the mixture and give the upma a melt-in-the-mouth texture. Click here for the full recipe. Just like jowar upma, ragi upma is also a weight-loss-friendly dish.

Moong Dal Upma:

This lentil-based upma is a great way to add more protein to your diet. To cook this dish, you first need to make a moong dal paste and steam it to form idlis. The dal idlis are then crushed and seasoned to make the upma. If you want to add dal to your diet during breakfast itself, this upma is a must-try. Click here for the full recipe for Moong Dal Upma

Soybean Upma:

This innovative recipe uses soybean keema in place of rava to make some delicious upma. This yummy dish can be prepared in less than half an hour. Unlike the other versions above, you don't need to have soaked the main ingredient hours earlier. You can directly start cooking the soy keema along with the other ingredients. Here's the complete recipe.

Quinoa Upma:

Quinoa is a superfood that you must have heard about before. It is not only packed with protein but also magnesium, antioxidants and Omega-3 fatty acids. If you're new to this ingredient, why not start with an upma first? This upma is a great way to familiarise yourself with the taste of quinoa while enjoying a healthy breakfast. This version follows most of the same steps as the preparation of classic upma. All you need to do is use quinoa in place of sooji. Click here for the full recipe.





Once you try one of these upmas, you might be tempted to say goodbye to the regular one! So do yourself a favour and try them soon.



