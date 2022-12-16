The weekend is all about unwinding and indulging in our cravings. And if you're someone who has a sweet tooth, just like us, then you'd know that your weekend is going to be all about digging into some yummy desserts. While there are a gazillion desserts to choose from, there's something about a chocolate dessert that makes us drool every time. Ask any chocolate lover, and they'll totally agree with us! However, most of these chocolate desserts have egg in them. So, if you're someone who is on a constant hunt for dessert recipes without egg, you're at the right place. Here we have curated a list of 5 of our best eggless chocolate desserts to indulge in over the weekend. Take a look.





Here're 5 Eggless Chocolate Desserts You Must Try This Weekend:

1.Eggless Chocolate Chip Cake (Our Recommendation)

A slice of chocolate cake has the power to instantly lift our spirits even on a dull day. This eggless chocolate cake comes with the added goodness of chocolate chips. You can also drizzle some chocolate sauce on top of it. Click here for the recipe.

2.Eggless Chocolate Brownies

Nothing spells indulgence more than a rich, gooey and fudgy brownie. This recipe of eggless chocolate brownies can easily be prepared at home and you don't even need an oven for that. Wondering how to make it? Click here for the recipe.

3.Eggless Chocolate Chip Cookies

These eggless chocolate chip cookies are rich, chunky and loaded with chocolate chips. Dunk it in a cup of hot milk or tea and bite onto its soft and gooey texture. We are sure you'll absolutely love these cookies. Click here for the recipe.

4.3-Ingredient Eggless Chocolate Truffle

Next up, we bring you a delicious eggless chocolate truffle recipe. All you need is some condensed milk, instant coffee powder and unsweetened cocoa powder to make this yummy dessert. Yes, you heard us! Click here for the recipe.

5.Eggless Chocolate Biscuit Pudding

If you're looking for a quick, hassle-free dessert recipe, then this eggless chocolate biscuit pudding is a must-try! Biscuits are dipped in a mixture of coffee and water and then topped with chocolate pudding. Click here for the recipe.









Try out these eggless chocolate desserts this weekend and let us know how they turned out in the comments section below.

