Amul is undoubtedly one of the most loved dairy brands in India. Founded in 1946, the brand has a long and strong legacy that resonates with many Indians. We've all grown up eating their wide range of products, and they always bring back a sense of nostalgia. Be it their milk, cheese, ice cream or butter, they are all known for their high quality and impeccable taste. However, some people are on a mission to hamper the dairy company's reputation by spreading misinformation and fear among customers through social media. The fake message is about duplicate Amul butter being packed in China. The dairy company has issued a notice to the individuals concerned and also requested people to sensitise others regarding the fake news.





The dairy company took to its official Instagram handle to share the notice. Informing people about the fake message, they wrote, "This is for your kind information that a fake message is being forwarded on Whatsapp and social media platforms regarding duplicate Amul butter packed in China. We wish to inform you, both packets of Amul butter shown in the video are genuine and manufactured in India by Amul." Check out the full post here:







They further added, "As per advisory of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, all new dairy products must show the veg logo on the front of the pack." Speaking about the video being shared on social media platforms, Amul wrote, "The video clipping shows comparison between the earlier pack and new pack of Amul butter and has been used to create misinformation and spread fear and concern among consumers."





Amul has issued a legal notice to the individuals of Srinagar, who are involved in creating this fake news message. They also requested people to share this message with their family and friends and sensitise them about it. Internet users were quick to react to the post and thanked the dairy company for bringing this to their notice. One person wrote, "Thank you this helps! We know Amul can never go wrong."





Another person commented, "Thank you for bringing this up, team Amul."





A third comment read, "No worry Amul. 100% trust on you."











"We anyway love you @amul_india nothing can dent this extraordinary brand," added another. "Amul butter, asli butter," read another comment.







