Anil Kapoor seems to defy the aging process with each passing day. Even at the age of 66, the actor remains hale and hearty, appearing as youthful as ever. Despite being a father of three grown-up children, one could easily mistake him for their sibling. The 'ageless' Anil Kapoor exudes a vigor and youthfulness that can only be attributed to a well-balanced diet and rigorous fitness regime. However, if you assume his diet consists solely of broccoli, spinach, and avocado, you would be mistaken. On certain days, the veteran star indulges himself with lip-smacking, delicious desserts. In a recent Instagram update, he offered fans a glimpse into his gastronomic adventures. The photo revealed an empty flask, presumably filled with mango custard, placed next to an almost-devoured bitter chocolate mousse. It appears the dessert was so delectable that the actor couldn't resist capturing the moment. Take a look:

Anil Kapoor didn't just tempt us with his dessert indulgence, but also gave us a peek at his main course. We caught a glimpse of his food table, adorned with several mouth-watering dishes. Among them was a visually appealing plate of sushi, neatly placed alongside soy sauce and wasabi dressing. Our keen eyes also noticed a bowl of pasta salad. And with Anil Kapoor present, it's no surprise that he didn't forget his daily dose of greens. A small plate of what appeared to be cooked beans was also included on the table. Take a look:

Looks delicious, doesn't it? Here's how you can recreate Anil Kapoor's food choices in the comfort of your own home.

1. Oats Chocolate Mousse

Chocolate has received a healthy makeover with this dish. Not only is it delicious, but it's also the healthiest option to prepare at home. The best part is that it only requires four ingredients. Click here for the recipe.

2. Royal Chocolate Mousse

Royal chocolate mousse is a journey of deliciousness that leads to sweet tooth satisfaction. Just the amalgamation of dark chocolate, cocoa, and whipped cream is enough to make your taste buds feel alive.The recipe is here.

3. Caramel Custard

Not a fan of chocolate? No problem; we have an equally delicious substitute for you. Presenting a decadent French dessert that is prepared by blending caramelised sugar sauce with eggs and milk. Take a look at the recipe here.

4. Philadelphia Roll

Philadelphia rolls can also be called Makizushi, a type of sushi that is generally made with smoked salmon. When prepared with cheese and cucumber, it gives you a balanced taste of sweet, tangy, and savoury elements. Click here for the recipe.

5. Parsley And Parmesan Pasta Salad

What is better and healthier than a fresh salad recipe? This parsley and parmesan pasta salad is all things tasty. Penne tossed with fresh parsley and parmesan and served with black olives will take your taste buds on a joyous ride. Recipe here.





Which is your favourite indulgence from the list? Do let us know in the comments section below.