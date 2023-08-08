Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal conditions among women. It causes an imbalance of androgens in the body, which is a male sex hormone, leading to several other issues affecting a woman's reproductive health, including the formation of small cysts in the ovaries. According to WHO data, the condition affects an estimated 8-13% of women of reproductive age, and up to 70% of these cases remain undiagnosed. While there is no permanent cure for PCOS, it can be managed by making specific adjustments to your diet and lifestyle. With this in mind, let's delve into certain herbs and spices that may help naturally ease PCOS symptoms. But first, let's understand its symptoms.

What Are The Symptoms Of PCOS?

Excess body hair, including the face, stomach, and back

Mood swings

Missed, irregular, or light periods

Acne or oily skin

Weight gain

Infertility

Here Are 5 Herbs And Spices That Can Help Manage PCOS Symptoms:

1. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is an excellent spice to manage PCOS symptoms. It contains a chemical called cinnamaldehyde, which has been shown to increase progesterone and decrease testosterone in women. The National Institute Of Health (NIH) indicates that including cinnamon in your diet helps improve insulin resistance and menstrual cyclicity. You can enjoy the benefits of this spice by sipping on cinnamon tea.

2. Turmeric

Turmeric (haldi) is linked to various health benefits, including its potential for treating PCOS. The presence of an antioxidant called curcumin can help address insulin resistance and high blood sugar levels. According to Ayurveda, turmeric also aids in regulating periods and boosting overall immunity. Click here to discover interesting ways to incorporate haldi into your diet.

3. Basil

Basil (tulsi) possesses anti-androgenic properties, which can help reduce the male sex hormone testosterone in women and control symptoms such as excessive hair growth and acne. As an adaptogen, it also aids in reducing cortisol levels, thereby maintaining insulin levels. Add basil to your salads or teas to naturally manage PCOS symptoms.

4. Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha has been used as a medicinal herb for centuries. It turns out that it can also assist in managing PCOS-related symptoms. Being an adaptogen, it helps regulate cortisol levels, thereby potentially reducing stress-related weight gain. Additionally, it may help alleviate symptoms like mood swings, anxiety, fatigue, and depression.

5. Fenugreek

While we commonly associate fenugreek (methi) with digestive health, it is also quite beneficial for managing PCOS. Several studies suggest that consuming fenugreek seeds can help stabilize insulin levels and glucose intolerance. This can, in turn, help manage testosterone levels. To reap its benefits, soak some methi seeds in water overnight, boil them the next morning, strain them, and enjoy the concoction.

Incorporate these herbs and spices into your diet to naturally manage PCOS symptoms. However, it is crucial to consult your doctor or nutritionist before making any significant changes to your diet.





