Sitting together and enjoying a wholesome meal at a Gurudwara hits different. The joy of langar brings with it a sense of satisfaction, equality and community. We are used to seeing and having dal, rice, rotis, halwa and other desi delights at langar, but a Gurudwara in the US decided to give it an Italian tweak.





Content creator Jaskaran Singh gave us a glimpse of this unique langar through a video on Instagram. The location, as mentioned in the video, is Gurudwara Sahib, Greenwood, USA.

“America de gurudware aaj pizza langar si (There's a pizza langar today at America's Gurudwara),” the creator said in the voiceover.





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The video gave us a glimpse of multiple people coming together to prepare the pizzas. While some were busy making fresh bread for the bases, others spread flavourful sauce over them before adding generous toppings, including chopped vegetables.





“Hundreds of pizzas are being prepared only for one reason, langar, which is free for everyone. So happy to see this happening in America,” Jaskaran mentioned.





He further mentioned that the best part is everything is made from scratch.





Fresh dough, homemade sauce, fresh stuffing, vegetables and cheese. There was no frozen pizza and no taking shortcuts. Just ‘seva', ‘sangat' and ‘Guru da Langar,' prepared with love and served to everyone.

“This is one of those moments that makes you feel proud of the Sikh community, no matter where you are in the world. Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa, Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh,” he wrote.





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The post received positive comments.





Someone wrote, “Waheguru ji da khalsa waheguru ji di Fateh ....Sikhs rules hearts”





A user said, “Guru ka langar by sewa and gratitude whether it's daal chawal or pizza”





“I'm not sikh, but serving pizza is a good idea. It will get the youth interested in coming to the gurdwara,” a user said.





Someone shared, “Aaj hi seva ki thi. Rajma chawal, bhindi sabji ghee waali roti. Ahmedabad mei Waheguru.”





“I'd be at the gurdwara every Sunday,” a comment read





Someone said, “We have been making pizzas here in Nairobi at the Gurdwara lunch for so many years. We also make from scratch but on charcoal fire”





Let us know what you think about serving pizza as langar.

