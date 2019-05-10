Avocados May Help Suppress Hunger And Also Does Not Add Many Calories: 5 Avocado Recipes

Avocado can help induce satiety

Have you been struggling with your belly fat? You may want to include avocados to your diet. Avocados are a rage in the world of health and nutrition and there are plenty of reasons why it could turn you into a fan too. It is a good source of monounsaturated fats which are good for heart. It is also replete with vitamin C, which helps boost your immunity and also keeps your skin young and glowing. Avocados are dense in carotenoids too. Carotenoids are linked to lowering inflammation, promoting healthy growth and development. According to a recent study, including them in your diet may help you cut down on extra kilos too by supressing hunger.





The study revealed that meals which include fresh avocado as a substitute for refined carbohydrates, are more effective in supressing hunger, induce satiety and preventing you from bingeing on other fattening foods. The study also elaborated upon some dietary changes that could help manage hunger and aiding metabolic control.





As part of the study published in the Journal of Nutrients, the team of researchers assessed the underlying physiological effects of including whole and half fresh Hass avocados on hunger, fullness, and how satisfied subjects felt over a six-hour period.





The team evaluated these effects in 31 overweight and obese adults in a randomized three-arm crossover clinical trial. Interestingly, these dietary changes were also helpful in limiting insulin and blood glucose excursions, further reducing the risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease. Avocados are packed with healthy fibres and fats that makes it one of the healthiest fruits for heart and weight loss.

"For years, fats have been targeted as the main cause of obesity, and now carbohydrates have come under scrutiny for their role in appetite regulation and weight control," said Britt Burton-Freeman, lead researcher of the study.





"There is no 'one size fits all' solution when it comes to optimal meal composition for managing appetite. However, understanding the relationship between food chemistry and its physiological effects in different populations can reveal opportunities for addressing appetite control and reducing rates of obesity, putting us a step closer to personalized dietary recommendations," Burton-Freeman added.





The findings also showed that meals including avocado not only resulted in a significant reduction in hunger and an increase in how satiated participants felt, it also spoke about an intestinal hormone called PYY and its role as an important messenger of the physiological response.





