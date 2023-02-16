Ayushmann Khurrana is a big foodie and loves to explore all kinds of different food. He has shared his love for food and cooking on various occasions. The actor has also revealed that he enjoys experimenting with different types of cuisines and trying new dishes. If you follow him on social media, you'd know that Ayushmann Khurrana doesn't miss a chance to keep his fans updated with his gastronomic adventures. Recently, he took to Twitter to share a glimpse of his latest indulgence, and it featured a popular dessert from Odisha - none other than the famous Chhena Poda.





Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana's Pizza Craving On A Diet Is Too Relatable To Miss





Ayushmann took to the micro-blogging platform to share a glimpse of the dessert that he indulged in. In the photo that he shared, we could see a box full of delicious chhena poda. "The dark side of chhena poda successfully dilutes the dark side of mine," he wrote in the caption of the post. For the unversed, chhena poda is a classic cheese dessert from Odisha. Chenna poda translates to 'baked cheese' in Odia, and is typically made of fresh homemade chhena, sugar and suji. Check out his full post here:







This is not the first time that Ayushmann Khurrana has shared a glimpse from his foodie diaries. Earlier, he was seen relishing the classic rajma-chawal combo and even offered to share it with his fans. Ayushmann posted a close-up image of his meal on Twitter. It shows two large porcelain bowls placed neatly on saucer plates. One bowl is filled with rajma curry and another has plain white rice. "Rajma chawal?" he asked his followers in the caption. You can read all about it here.





Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana Ate The "Best Awadhi Food" And Here's What He Loved





On the work front, Ayushmann will next be seen in comedy-drama film 'Dream Girl 2' directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, and starring opposite Ananaya Panday. The movie is set to release in June this year.