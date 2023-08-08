Indian cuisine has earned global acclaim for its irresistible flavours. Within the heart of every Indian kitchen lies an array of spices, both powdered and whole, that give a distinctive charm to every dish. Among these, 'Kitchen King Masala' stands tall. Recently, we stumbled upon a video revealing the process behind the creation of this masala powder. Captured and shared by blogger, Amar Sirohi, fondly known as 'foodie_incarnate,' the video takes us on a journey to the vibrant city of Amritsar, Punjab. The video, which garnered 67k views, encapsulates the essence of the spice-making tradition.





Watch the full video here:







Starting with 25 different spices, this flavorful blend comes together. Cumin, peepli, mace, star anise, clove, cinnamon, and shahi jeera are part of the mix, all selected for their quality. A touch of dehydrated onion and garlic adds depth. As these ingredients mingle, they create a base for culinary delight.





The process moves to the roasting machine, where the blend loses its moisture, gaining an extended shelf life. The scent of roasting spices fills the air, hinting at the flavours within. After roasting, the blend goes through a grinding machine to refine its texture and taste.











The journey ends as the blend is thoughtfully packaged, ready to find its way into kitchens everywhere. From Punjab's spice factory, Kitchen King Masala embarks on its mission to enhance meals.











