When it comes to picking our favourite foods, green vegetables can often end up quite low on the list. However, green vegetables come with multiple health benefits in the form of essential nutrients and vitamins that enhance our well-being. Adding an assortment of vegetables to our meals can boost our immune system, enhance digestion, and provide the energy needed for our daily activities. Therefore, most of our favourite Bollywood stars swear by a diet rich in green vegetables. A case in point is actress Bhagyashree, who has shared a glimpse of her lunch plate on Instagram. What did she opt for? A plate brimming with an array of green vegetables. Her lunch included kaakdi (cucumber), torai ki sabzi (ridge gourd curry), jhonki hui mirchi (stir-fried green chilli), pyaaz patti (spring onion greens), and brown rice.

If you loved what you saw on Bhagyashree's plate, below are some recipes that you can try:

1. Torai Ki Sabzi

This is a popular Indian dish made from ridge gourd. It is a flavorful and nutritious dish often cooked with spices and sometimes combined with other ingredients like tomatoes, onions, and various seasonings. The dish is enjoyed in various regional cuisines and offers a delightful blend of textures. Click here for the recipe.

2. Tinda Masala

This is a simple dish prepared using round green gourds. These small gourds are cooked with aromatic spices and herbs, creating a tasty dish. Tinda Masala offers a balanced combination of taste and nutrition. Recipe here.

3. Kaddu Ki Sabzi

This recipe is a popular choice in Indian homes for its unique taste and health benefits. Kaddu ki Sabzi is often served with rice or Indian bread like roti or paratha. Want the recipe? Click here.

4. Bharwan Bhindi

This dish is popular for its rich taste and unique texture, as well as the skilful technique of stuffing the okra. Bharwan Bhindi serves as a popular accompaniment to Indian bread or rice, complementing the main course with its distinct flavours. Detailed recipe here.

5. Lauki Pate Ki Sabzi

Instead of discarding the peels of bottle gourd, in this dish, they are cooked with spices and seasonings. This innovative recipe minimises food waste and offers a delightful way to enjoy the often-overlooked part of the vegetable. Click here and get the full recipe.





