Bhagyashree always ensures that her Instagram family gets glimpses of her foodie adventures. Whether it's a family dinner, relishing a home-cooked meal, or talking about her favourite salad, her social media feed always has a yummy story to tell. Recently, the star celebrated Holi and made sure to take us along on her festive outing by posting a video on her Instagram account. In the clip, Bhagyashree, her husband Himalaya Dasani, and other family members can be seen dining out and enjoying a South Indian spread. So, what did they have, you ask? Well, we could spot a variety of dishes on their table, including dosas, medu vadas, and what appeared to be masala idli fry. These were, of course, paired with sambhar, coconut chutney and tomato chutney. They concluded the meal on a sweet note with payasam garnished with chopped almonds.





While captioning the post, Bhagyashree wrote, “Holi day... Holiday !!! Jab Sunday bhi ho aur holi ka din bhi ho toh family ke saath kyo na enjoy kare!” ["When it's Sunday as well as the day of Holi, why not enjoy with family?"] Take a look at Bhagyashree's video below:







If you wish to recreate Bhagyashree's festival meal, check out the recipes below.





1. Pesarattu





A traditional South Indian dish, pesarattu is a savoury pancake made from green gram (moong dal) batter. It is typically served with coconut chutney and is known for its crisp texture and nutritious profile. Here is the recipe.





2. Dosa





A popular South Indian delicacy, dosa is a thin, crispy crepe made from fermented rice and urad dal (black gram) batter. It can be enjoyed plain or filled with a variety of fillings like spiced potatoes (masala dosa). Click here for the recipe.





3. Vada





It is a deep-fried savoury snack made from a mixture of lentils such as urad dal or chana dal. It has a crispy exterior and a soft interior, often served with coconut chutney and sambar. Recipe here.





4. Sambar





A flavourful and tangy stew made with lentils, vegetables, tamarind, and a blend of spices, sambar is a staple accompaniment in South Indian cuisine. It is typically enjoyed with dishes like dosa, idli, and vada. Want the recipe? Click here.





5. Masala Idli Upma





This delicious dish is made from leftover idlis (steamed rice cakes). The idlis are crumbled and sautéed with onions, tomatoes, and spices to create a flavorful and satisfying breakfast or snack. Detailed recipe here.





We cannot wait to see Bhagyashree's next foodie update!





