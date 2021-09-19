Staying true to her character of chef Monica Geller in the iconic sitcom F.R.I.E.N.D.S., Courteney Cox has been regularly putting her culinary skills to test, much to her fans' joy. From spicy chicken curry to sugar-free banana bread and keto chips, the actress' Instagram feed has something to offer to every kind of foodie. Now, in yet another cooking video, Courteney Cox has demonstrated the process of making gluten-free Biscotti that she states is the “easiest recipe in the world” at the beginning of the video.





She captioned the post, “I don't know what happened to me but I got real serious about these biscottis”. This could be your go-to snack if you are following a gluten-free diet! So what goes into making this sumptuous Biscotti by Courteney Cox?

Here Is The Full Recipe For Biscotti By Courteney Cox:

Ingredients:

3 cups + 2 tablespoons flour (2 cups + 1 tablespoon gluten-free flour and 1 cup + 1 tablespoon almond flour)

1 cup cane sugar

1 cup vegetable oil

3/4 bag of chocolate chips

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 tablespoon of vanilla

3 eggs

2-3 shakes of course sea salt

1/2 cup sugar and 1 teaspoon cinnamon to sprinkle on top before baking

Method:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Mix all ingredients in a bowl. Take a rectangular baking sheet with a lip and make 3 loafs 3” wide using the width of the pan. Sprinkle cinnamon-sugar mixture over top. Bake for roughly 20 mins or until the cookies are golden brown. Remove from oven, let cool for 5 minutes, and then cut the cookies on an angle. Place them on their sides and put them back into the oven for 10 minutes (or for 5 minutes, then turn off the oven and let them stay for as long as you can leave them)

Right after explaining the procedure, she said: “This is the way I do [it] and I find that the cookies are super crispy”

Watch The Full Recipe Video By Courteney Cox Here:

We just can't get over how close Courteney is to Monica in real life! Keep those videos coming, chef!