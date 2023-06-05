While basking in the beauty of the Maldives, Rakul Preet Singh ensures her followers are updated with tantalising glimpses from her vacation diaries. Recently, she treated us to her food shenanigans. In the picture shared on Instagram Stories, we could see a scrumptious crab, cooked to perfection and oozing with flavours. There were cheese rolls on the side, offering a creamy and indulgent touch. And to add a refreshing burst of aroma, the dish was topped with coriander leaves. Rakul declared that this was "undoubtedly the best crab she has ever eaten." Take a look:

Rakul Preet Singh's food escapades in the Maldives left us yearning for a bite of incredible seafood. Here are five seafood dishes that you would love to try at home:

1. Garlic Prawns

A delightful seafood dish that combines the rich flavors of succulent prawns with the aromatic essence of garlic. The juicy and tender prawns, cooked to perfection, are infused with the bold and fragrant notes of garlic, creating a mouthwatering culinary experience. For the recipe, click here.

2. Lobster Thermidor

This dish is all about the delicate and sweet flavour of lobster meat. When tender lobster tail and claw meat are mixed with a rich and creamy sauce infused with brandy and aromatic herbs, the end result is delicious.Recipe here.

3. Shrimps With Parsley And Lemon

A refreshing and zesty dish that highlights the natural flavours of succulent shrimp. The combination of fresh parsley and tangy lemon enhances the taste of the shrimp. Get the full recipe here.

4. Herb-Crusted Salmon

A delectable dish that combines the richness of salmon with the aromatic flavours of fresh herbs. The crust, made with a blend of herbs and spices, forms a crispy and flavorful coating on the tender salmon. Detailed recipe here.

5. Mussels With Lemongrass

This dish with delicate flavors of mussels and the aromatic essence of lemongrass is a hit. The mussels are cooked to perfection, tender and succulent, while the lemongrass adds a citrusy and fragrant note to the dish. Click here to know the full recipe.

Try these dishes and let us know if you have any other seafood recipes that you would like to share.