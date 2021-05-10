Mother's Day was celebrated this Sunday, on May 9, 2021. Social media platforms were flooded with adorable posts and stories featuring how people marked the day while staying at home. Various celebrities too took to their social media handles to share glimpses from their celebrations. While scrolling Instagram, we came across one such heart-warming post by Mira Kapoor. She shared images of a heart-shaped chocolate cake and a beautiful handmade card that she received on Mother's Day from her children Zain and Misha. While the cake was lathered with yummy chocolate ganache, the DIY card was made with handmade paper and had "Dear Mama, Happy Mother's Day. Love, Zain and Misha." It also had a cute pouch (wallet) attached to it. But what won our hearts is the child-like, not-so-clear handwriting. It just made us go 'awww'.





"You two are my whole heart...a small little piece for Papa. I love you my babies," Mira wrote alongside the post. Take a look:





The post garnered 113k likes in just a day and also several comments adoring Zain's effort. "The ulta 'Z' has my heart," wrote Ishaan Khatter in the comments.





Some other posts that grabbed our attention were by filmmaker Karan Johar and actor Shilpa Shetty. Karan Johar shared a heart-warming story featuring his mother Hiroo Johar and kids Yash and Roohi. They made the occasion special cutting a delicious cake exclusively for Mother's Day. "Loves of my life!!! #happymothersday," wrote Karan, along with the Insta-story.





Shilpa Shetty, on the other hand, relished a unique 'Sunday Binge'. For the unversed, 'Sunday Binge' is a fun segment on Shilpa's Instagram handle where every Sunday she devours some delicious and decadent meals and posts about the same This Sunday, instead of her sinful indulgences, she binged on a short video prepared by her son Viaan-Raj, on the occasion of Mother's Day. "Son Day Bingeing on what my son Viaan-Raj made me for mother's day. Can't stop beaming. Such a joy. This is the silver lining..." Take a look at the super cute, animated video:

