Honestly, we all love our cheat days. And, why not? After rigorous working-out sessions and and very strict diet, indulging in your favourite food items occasionally is not a bad idea. Well, it seems to be the same for Diljit Dosanjh too. The popular singer and actor recently enjoyed his cheat day in the most indulgent way possible. And he shared it all on social media. Diljit Dosanjh's gastronomic adventures and kitchen tales are popular on social media. This weekend, we saw Diljit enjoying finger-licking food in a desi setup. He devoured a wholesome Punjabi meal and we couldn't help but drool over his platter. Keeping up with his tradition, Diljit shared glimpses of his food diaries on Instagram Stories.





In the first video, we saw a person preparing a delectable stuffed kulcha. The chef makes roundels with a well-knead dough. Meanwhile, Diljit has captioned it saying, “Aj maha cheat day aa (It's a great cheat day today.)” Punjabis swear by Indian flatbreads like parathas and kulchas and we aren't surprised at Diljit's excitement. In the next slide, we can see the kulchas getting prepared inside a tandoor (clay oven).





Wait, there is more. Diljit Dosanjh's desi spread also included mouth-watering aloo curry, cooked with a bunch of masalas.

Finally, Diljit Dosanjh dropped a video giving a sneak peek into his complete platter- yummy stuffed kulcha, topped with dollops of white butter, a bowl of aloo curry and dahi.





Looks delicious, right? If you want to recreate a similar kind of meal, do check out the recipes below.

Here Are 5 Recipes To Recreate Diljit Dosanjh's 'Maha Cheat Meal':

Amritsari Kulcha:

Nothing can beat the charm of Amritsari kulcha. It's basically a crispy, Indian flatbread stuffed with a heavenly filling of potatoes and other ingredients. It's typically paired with chole for a wonderful meal. Find the recipe here.

Aloo Rasedaar:

This gravy-rich potato curry tastes amazing with roti or even rice. Potatoes are easily available in every Indian household. Whenever you want to enjoy a simple yet delicious meal, just prepare this curry and make puris (puffed flatbreads). Recipe here.

Carrot Raita:

It's said that you must savour some curd with your meal every day. This winter, you can go for a yummy carrot raita that will enhance your meal. Click here for the recipe.

Pineapple Halwa:

If you are looking for a good dessert, just go for this one and it impresses your tastebuds. Best part? It comes with the much-needed fruity twist. Find the recipe here.

Punjabi Dal Tadka:

For most of us, a full-fledged meal seems incomplete without a dal. This recipe will surely take your taste buds on a joy ride. Find recipe here.





Diljit Dosanjh's culinary adventures are always interesting and something worth looking forward to. Don't you agree?