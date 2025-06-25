Diljit Dosanjh is back with his food shenanigans. Be it his kitchen tales or trying the most expensive beverage in London, the Punjabi singer-turned-actor never fails to wow us. TBH, his social media game can give Gen-Z a run for their money. Wondering what he is up to? Diljit stepped out with his friends and enjoyed a yummilicious spread at a luxury restaurant. We can spot avocado toast, scrambled eggs. Orange juice, giant croissants, fudge cake, Lemon meringue, Paris-Brest, lime drink, coffee, Hummus and pita bread. Hungry, already? The video became an instant hit on social media.

Also Read:Sara Ali Khan's Bengaluru Pit Stop Turns Into A Dosa Date With Aditya Roy Kapur

Take a look here:

Remember when Diljit Dosanjh relished the most expensive coffee in London? The coffee cost him Rs 30,000. In a funny video, Diljit documented the whole experience.





He can be heard saying, “I want to drink the Japan Typica coffee. This is too pricey. They are measuring and pouring everything despite taking so much money. I am going to drink something pure now. I am not going to have food today, this is the only thing I'll have. Each sip is worth Rs 7,000.” Diljit, in his signature style, added, "Itne mein India mein shaadi attend kar leta (I would have attended a wedding in India for this price)" He said, "Alag feel karoon, yeh toh pheeki hai coffee (Should I feel different... this is bland". In the video, he also quips, "Saath mein laddoo, boondi bhi le aao, it is London's most expensive coffee (Get some snacks with it too)."

Watch the full video below:

Also Read:Viral Now: Vlogger Asks Her Cook To Make Egg Curry, She Ended Up With...





Diljit Dosanjh's love for coffee is like an open secret. A while back, he allowed us to take a look at his “very very frothing day.” From making eggs to blending the coffee, the singer did it all with a touch of sass and humour.