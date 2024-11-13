Let's just agree – vegan milk has totally taken over the beverage game! From oats to almonds, there's no shortage of plant-based options out there. But, if you have been consuming vegan milk for a long, you would know how the OG of dairy-free milk – soy milk – has been a popular choice among many. This milk has been around for ages, and honestly, for a good reason. It has a smooth texture, subtle flavour and protein content that makes you leave dairy without missing out on the good stuff. But, there's more to soy milk than its benefits, rich history and easy preparation. Want to know how it actually came into the scene? Then read on to know more about Soy Milk!





Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Facts About Soy Milk That Will Blow Your Mind:

1. Soy Milk Originated In Asia

Yes, soy milk has a reputation for gaining popularity first in the West, but you'd be surprised to know that it has its roots in Asia! Soy milk has been around for thousands of years, with legends saying it originated in China. It was initially consumed as a by-product of tofu and tempeh, especially in Chinese, Japanese and Korean food traditions. Back in the day, soy milk would be served with breakfast, where it would be seasoned and then eaten as a dipping sauce with pastries.

2. Soy Milk Became A Popular Dairy Substitutes During World Wars

Both, during World War I and World War II, soy milk became a suitable alternative to dairy when the milk supplies were limited. Thanks to its long shelf life, easy accessibility, and nutritional profile, soy milk quickly became a popular choice in the United States and Europe. In fact, the government promoted soy products to compensate for dairy shortages. Soy milk was an absolute hit because it is packed with protein, beneficial for soldiers and civilians alike.

3. Soy Milk Has Its Place In Non-Dairy Milk Options

Once touted as the go-to alternative to dairy, soy milk has seen its popularity shift as a new (but honestly, ancient) non-dairy item entering the market. Almond, oat, macadamia, coconut, and rice milk are now found in almost every departmental store aiding people's tastes, preferences and nutritional goals. However, soy milk remains a reliable and popular option, particularly among those who are looking for high-protein options.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. It Is The Best Non-Dairy Milk For Baking

Calling all the health-conscious bakers! Soy milk is widely considered the best non-dairy milk for baking, thanks to its protein content and consistency. Due to its properties, soy milk is often seen as a great alternative to cow's milk. Soy milk has a creamy texture and natural fat content that makes it an excellent base for baking, unlike thinner options like almond or rice milk.

5. You Can Make Your Own Soy Milk At Home

Making soy milk at home is simpler than you might think! All you need are soybeans, water, and a blender. After soaking the soybeans overnight, blend them with fresh water, strain the mixture, and bring it to a boil to remove the bean flavour. It is extremely versatile, so you can customize it as per your will. Plus, it is cost-effective and free from preservatives which are often found in store-bought varieties.





