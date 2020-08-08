High-Protein Diet: Shilpa Shetty's Saturday Breakfast Is All Things Yummy And Nutritious

SEARCH
The wholesome meal includes oats idli, chutney and dried fruits. It won't be an exaggeration to say that this combination is ideal to provide generous amount of protein to our body to start the day with.

Somdatta Saha  |  Updated: August 08, 2020 12:34 IST

If you feel inspired by Shilpa's healthy breakfast meal, you too can try it at home

  Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared an Insta-story about her Saturday breakfast
  The wholesome meal includes oats idli, chutney and dried fruits
  This combo is ideal to provide generous amount of protein to our body

If there's one Bollywood celebrity we must look up to for healthy living, then it surely has to be Shilpa Shetty Kundra. With two cookbooks (with healthy recipes) to her credits, the diva has been a major inspiration for millions of Indians across the globe. If you follow her on Instagram, you will find the actor keeping her fans updated with healthy diet tips and nutritious recipes on a regular basis. Alongside, she has often been seen sharing posts and stories about her personal meals. From her much-popular 'Sunday binge' that includes sinful indulgences, to the healthy and nutritious breakfasts and lunches- Shilpa never shied away from sharing her slice of life with the world.

This morning as well, the 45-year-old actor shared an Insta-story about her Saturday breakfast that not only looks appetising, but is packed with nutrients too. So, without further ado, let's take a look!

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty Turns Vegetarian; Calls It "Best Decision" For Health

cmjsgq3

As per the picture, the wholesome meal includes oats idli, chutney and dried fruits, including figs and walnuts. It won't be an exaggeration to say that this combination is ideal to provide generous amount of protein to our body to start the day with. Both oats and dry fruits are treasure trove of protein and several essential nutrients, making them ideal ingredients to add in our diet for an overall fit body and mind. For the uninitiated, protein lays the foundation stone for healthy body. It is an important nutrient to add to your breakfast diet to promote healthy metabolism and aid weight management. It also helps you to feel full for a longer period of time, reducing weird-time hunger pangs.

If you feel inspired by Shilpa's healthy breakfast meal, you too can try it at home. Here we bring you a simple recipe that can help you whip up high-protein, low calorie oats idli in less than an hour. Click here for the recipe.

Bonus recipe: Click here for the coconut chutney recipe to pair with those delectable oats idlis.

Eat healthy, stay fit!

About Somdatta SahaExplorer- this is what Somdatta likes to call herself. Be it in terms of food, people or places, all she craves for is to know the unknown. A simple aglio olio pasta or daal-chawal and a good movie can make her day.

Tags:  High Protein DietHigh Protein Breakfast RecipeShilpa Shetty And Diet Tips
