Apart from the bevy of colours, we love Holi also for the mouth-watering delicacies, which are unique to this occasion. Agree? Flakey gujiyas, dal kachori with aloo, poori-sabji, namak pare, shakar pare and what not. Even health enthusiasts devour the Holi delicacies without any guilt. And, Hina Khan is one of them. The actress shared a snap of “Holi ke ek din pehle ka swadisht khana” and it has got us drooling. Her plate featured a piping hot crispy poori, a small portion of sahi paneer, and aloo matar. Let us agree, during Holi celebrations this plate of food is a must.

“Holi ke ek din pehle ka swadisht khana… Bye bye healthy food, see you the day after,” Hina Khan captioned the post. And tagging her friend Roy, she wrote, “I won't forgive you.”

Take a look at Hina Khan's meal:

So, while you prepare to enjoy this festival with gulaal, water guns, and endless dancing, take note of these Holi delicacies to make the festivities all the more special.

Here Are Some Delicious Foods To Add To Your Holi Celebrations:

1. Gujiyas

Presenting - The star sweet of Holi. Gujiyas! They are sweet dumplings made of maida or flour and filled with a delightful mix of khoya and dry fruits. Click here for the recipe.

2. Puri Aloo

Deep-fried puris paired with flavourful aloo ki sabzi is our go-to Sunday meal, since childhood. Add a side of onions and some green chutney to complete the delectable indulgence. Find the recipe here.

Aloo puri is an excellent dish for your Holi 2023 spread. Photo: iStock

3. Khasta Kachori

We all have that one pet shop that sells finger-licking kachoris, right? But, you can also try making yummy kachoris in the comfort of your home. Stuff it with a scrumptious lentil mixture and voila. The recipe for Khasta Kachori is here.

4. Papri Chaat & Dahi Bhalla

Crisp papris along with soft, spongy bhallas is a mouth-watering combo, coming straight from the streets of Old Delhi. Indulge in this melange of curd, a host of spices, and top it off with crisp papris. Recipe Inside.

5. Thandai

You cannot really talk about food and not mention the indulgent beverages of Holi. Thandai is one of the staples. It is a milky fusion of nuts and aromatic spices which is a treat to the soul. Try making this recipe at home.

Here's wishing you and your family a very happy holi!